Gogglebox fans delighted as Pete Sandiford shares first photo with his girlfriend

Pete from Gogglebox has shared a photo with his girlfriend on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

Pete from Gogglebox has revealed he has a girlfriend with a sweet photo on Instagram.

Gogglebox’s Sophie and Pete Sandiford have been firm favourites on our TVs for two years.

But now 26-year-old Pete has given fans a glimpse of his life away from the screen as he has shared a photo with his girlfriend.

Taking to Instagram, the reality star can be seen cosying up to his partner Paige as they both smile at the camera.

Alongside it, he wrote the sweet caption: "My Mrs and best mate what more could I ask for 🥰."

Then, tagging his sister and Googglebox co-star - Pete joked: "Don’t worry @sophiesandiford1 you are a close second best friend 😂."

And it looks like the pair have been together for some time, as he added: “This was taken last year FYI.”

Younger sister Sophie, 24, was quick to write back, replying: "Love you guys so much😭💙💓."

Fans loved the sweet photo, with one writing: "Lucky girl - imagine being with somebody this happy and funny! ❤️."

“Love you both! Gorgeous pic! @sandifordpete @paigeyeomans_ 😘,” said another, while a third joked: “Wow. What a stunner! 😍 Your mrs ain’t bad either 😂”

Pete and Sophie joined Gogglebox back in 2018, and live together in Blackpool.

And the pair have some famous connections, as viewers were recently shocked to find out they are related to The Chuckle Brothers, also known as Paul Elliot and his late brother Barry.

Earlier this year, Sophie shared a photo of her and a friend on a night out, along with the caption: “Wine with my hun.”

Paul was quick to comment on the snap, writing: “Hun? We didn’t know you’d got a hun?”click here

This day 2018 with my great niece and nephew @PeteandSophie #Gogglebox pic.twitter.com/oFlNkV1ulf — Paul Chuckle (@PaulChuckle2) March 3, 2019

Sophie then replied: “He’s not my boyfriend uncle Paul, he’s my friend from work.”

Paul has also shared photos of the family in the past, posting a photo back in March 2019 with the caption: “This day 2018 with my great niece and nephew.”

When Barry sadly passed away at the age of 73 in August 2018, Sophie paid tribute to her uncle, writing: “You filled millions of childhoods with laughter and entertainment including mine and Peter’s. You will be sadly missed by many. Rest in peace Uncle Barry.”

Before adding: “Lots of love from me, to you.”

Pete also shared his own sweet throwback snap of the siblings with their uncles.

He wrote: "We are lucky enough to call him Uncle Barry ❤❤"

