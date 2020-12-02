Are TK Maxx, Primark and other non-essential shops open in all Tiers today?

Which shops are open in England today? Picture: PA

What shops are open in England today and are they open in all Tiers? Find out the lockdown rules for non-essential businesses.

Today (2 December), England has moved into the Tiered lockdown system, with each area put into 'medium', 'high', or 'very high' alert levels.

Ninety nine per cent of the country are in the 'high' Tier 2 and 'very high' Tier 3, but the rules in each Tier are different to last time.

In Tier 3, businesses like pubs and restaurants must remain closed, except for takeaways, and those in Tier 2 will be subject to a strict set of guidelines, including 11pm curfew and no drinking without a substantial meal.

Shoppers in England have been returning to the high street today. Picture: PA

Which shops can open in England?

Shops deemed as essential - like supermarkets, garden centres and homeware stores - have been able to remain open during the November lockdown, and today will see non-essential shops allowed to open again.

Unlike last time, all non-essential shops, hairdressers, beauty salons and gyms will be able to open in all Tiers in England.

This means that shops like Primark, TK Maxx and other clothes stores can open again in Tiers 1, 2 and 3.

What businesses can open in Tier 1?

The only places put into Tier 1 are Cornwall, the Isle of Wight and the Isles of Scilly.

In the 'medium' alert level, restaurants, pubs and bars can all reopen, as long as they take last orders at 10pm and close at 11pm.

The 'Rule of Six' will apply, meaning that people can socialise with up to six people from outside their household both indoors and outdoors.

Entertainment venues like theatres, cinemas and casinos can open, but these are subject to curfew and limits on number of people inside.

Gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons and non-essential retail can open.

All non-essential shops can reopen today. Picture: PA

What businesses can open in Tier 2?

In Tier two, restaurants are allowed to reopen, but pubs can only do so if they are able to serve a 'substantial meal'.

'Wet pubs' that just serve drinks must remain closed.

People in Tier 2 can only visit hospitality businesses with people from their household, but the 'Rule of Six' will apply if they are sat outside.

The same curfew as Tier 1 will apply.

Entertainment venues can also reopen, subject to limits on capacity.

Gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons and non-essential retail can open.

What businesses can open in Tier 3?

In Tier 3, restaurants and pubs must stay closed, except for takeaways.

Indoor entertainment venues must also close.

Gyms, hairdressers, beauty salons and non-essential retail can open.

