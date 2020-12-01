What shops does Arcadia own and are they at risk of closure?

What brands does Arcadia close? Picture: PA

Arcadia administration: all the shops impacted, including Topshop, Miss Selfridge and Burtons.

It was announced yesterday (30 November) that the Arcadia Group has gone into administration, with 13,000 retail jobs now hanging in the balance.

The retail company is owned by Sir Phillip Green, and consists of popular high street stores like Topshop and Burtons.

Read more: Debenhams shops face closure with 12,000 jobs at risk

Arcadia chief executive Ian Grabiner said: "This is an incredibly sad day for all of our colleagues as well as our suppliers and our many other stakeholders.

"The impact of the COVID-19 pandemic including the forced closure of our stores for prolonged periods has severely impacted on trading across all of our brands.

Topshop is among the brands impacted by the Arcadia's collapse into administration. Picture: PA

"Throughout this immensely challenging time, our priority has been to protect jobs and preserve the financial stability of the group in the hope that we could ride out the pandemic and come out fighting on the other side.

"Ultimately, however, in the face of the most difficult trading conditions we have ever experienced, the obstacles we encountered were far too severe."

What shops are at risk of closure?

There has been no confirmation that any stores will close, and administrators at Deloitte are currently seeking potential buyers for all those impacted.

One of these Boohoo, which is said to be a possible buyer of Topshop.

Matt Smith, joint administrator at Deloitte, said: "Arcadia sits at the heart of the high street, and has been striving to combat the impact of COVID-19 throughout this year.

"Now the effect of the lockdowns, combined with broader challenges facing bricks and mortar retailers, have resulted in a critical funding requirement for the group and today's administration."

Arcadia owns a number of high street shops. Picture: PA

What shops does Arcadia own?

The Arcadia group consists of 444 sites in the UK and 22 overseas, as well as online.

Arcadia owns the following stores, which are all currently continuing to operate:

Burton

Dorothy Perkins

Evans

Miss Selfridge

Outfit

Topman

Topshop

Wallis

NOW READ:

Pubs and sports venues 'could turn away people not vaccinated against coronavirus'