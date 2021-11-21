When was Danny Miller's son born and how long after did he go on I'm A Celebrity?

21 November 2021

Danny Miller will be leaving his partner and their newborn baby at home as he heads into the castle in North Wales
Danny Miller will be leaving his partner and their newborn baby at home as he heads into the castle in North Wales. Picture: ITV - Danny Miller/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller is already sure to be missing his newborn son, Albert, after he entered the I'm A Celebrity castle just weeks after he was born.

Danny Miller, 30, is one of the stars appearing on I'm A Celebrity 2021, hosted by TV duo Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly.

And while the time in the North Wales castle will be hard for everyone taking part in the 21st series, Danny is in store for a more difficult ride as he leaves his fiancée and newborn baby at home.

In fact, the Emmerdale actor – who plays Aaron Dingle – has entered the castle just weeks after his little boy, Albert, was born.

Here's everything you need to know about Danny, his newborn son, and his fiancée.

Danny Miller became first-time-dad earlier this year
Danny Miller became first-time-dad earlier this year. Picture: ITV

When was Danny Miller's son born?

Danny Miller and his fiancée Steph Jones welcomed their son into the world on October 25, 2021.

The Emmerdale actor announced the news two days later on Instagram, sharing a picture of him holding hands with his partner and the newborn.

A couple of weeks later, Danny and Steph appeared on the cover of OK! Magazine, where they revealed they had named their little one Albert.

The couple announced they were expecting back in May this year, following a year of IVF treatment.

Albert will stay at home with Steph while Danny competes to win the title of King of the Castle
Albert will stay at home with Steph while Danny competes to win the title of King of the Castle. Picture: Danny Miller/Instagram

How long after becoming a dad did Danny Miller enter I'm A Celebrity?

Danny is facing a harder battle during his time in the I'm A Celebrity castle after just becoming a father, with the actor sure to be missing his newborn.

In fact, it is believed Danny had to leave his little one just two weeks after he was born in order to isolate before arriving at the castle.

According to The Sun, Danny went into isolation around two weeks after becoming a dad for the first time, before the 21st series of the show launched on November 21.

Danny has hit back at people who have criticised his decision to leave his partner and son.

Speaking on the Act On This podcast, he said: "People think it's out of order, but there's people who work for a less wage who have to go away and provide for their family who work in the Army, who don't get contact and don't get to see them for six months.

"This is three weeks of my life and Albert isn't really going to remember me being there or not.

"Steph is doing amazing with breastfeeding, she's an amazing mum. It gave me even more confidence to want to go to the Castle and provide for the family."

He went on to add: "Alright, I'm not going to have that three weeks, but I'll spend the rest of his life making that up to him. It'll give me money to be able to do things with him that I wouldn't have been able to do five or six years ago.

"So, to sacrifice three weeks for Steph and the baby is almost an easy decision to make because I know Steph has got Albert's back, he's in the best hands. If Steph was going away for three weeks we'd have a problem.

"I wouldn't be able to do what Steph does. I'm not just talking about the breastfeeding, I'm talking about the support, the emotional support she gives me, particularly, and she now gives Albert. I can't speak highly enough of her."

How long does I'm A Celebrity go on for?

If he makes it to the end of the series, Danny would have been away from his baby for five weeks.

This includes the two week isolation period and the three weeks the show runs.

