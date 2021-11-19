Where is the I'm A Celebrity castle and what is it called?

I'm A Celebrity is being filmed at Gwrych Castle. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

What castle is I'm A Celebrity 2021 and where is it in Wales? Find out everything about the new series...

Listen to this article Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity is back and is looking better than ever this year, as the stars head to the castle once again.

Yep, Ant and Dec have swapped their usual sunny trip to Australia for a month in not-so-sunny Wales.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions in place in Australia, the show had to relocate to a UK castle last year.

Gwrych Castle is the 2021 I’m A Celebrity location. Picture: Alamy

The stars have also had to quarantine for the past few weeks and have received regular Covid tests.

But where is I’m A Celebrity 2021 filmed and what is the location of the castle? Here’s what we know…

Where is the I’m A Celebrity castle?

For the second year in a row, the castle being used for I’m A Celebrity is Gwrych Castle in a town called Abergele, county Conwys, North Wales.

The 200-year-old medieval castle dates back to 1810, with many believing it’s haunted.

Gwrych Castle is set within 250 acres of gardens and grounds and has incredible views across the Irish Sea.

​​What is the history of Gwrych Castle?

Its official website explains it was built on the site of an Elizabethan house between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh.

The castle is said to be haunted by the ghost of the Countess of Dundonald, Winifred Cochrane who supposedly had a grudge against her husband.

Visitors even claim to have seen the angry woman in white creeping along the walls.

Ghosts aside, the castle has a very interesting history and was used to house 200 Jewish refugee children during the Second World War.

I'm A Celeb is filmed in Gwrych Castle. Picture: Alamy

It was then bought by Leslie Salts in 1948 who ran it as the 'Showplace of Wales' for 20 years, before it was turned into a medieval entertainment centre.

Gwrych Castle was then closed to the public in 1985, but in 1997 schoolboy Mark Baker launched a campaign to save it by writing to Tony Blair and Prince Charles.

He set up Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust and the trust finally bought the castle in 2018.