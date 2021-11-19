Where is the I'm A Celebrity castle and what is it called?

19 November 2021, 11:35

I'm A Celebrity is being filmed at Gwrych Castle
I'm A Celebrity is being filmed at Gwrych Castle. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

What castle is I'm A Celebrity 2021 and where is it in Wales? Find out everything about the new series...

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

I’m A Celebrity is back and is looking better than ever this year, as the stars head to the castle once again.

Yep, Ant and Dec have swapped their usual sunny trip to Australia for a month in not-so-sunny Wales.

Due to the coronavirus pandemic and travel restrictions in place in Australia, the show had to relocate to a UK castle last year.

Gwrych Castle is the 2021 I’m A Celebrity location
Gwrych Castle is the 2021 I’m A Celebrity location. Picture: Alamy

The stars have also had to quarantine for the past few weeks and have received regular Covid tests.

But where is I’m A Celebrity 2021 filmed and what is the location of the castle? Here’s what we know…

Where is the I’m A Celebrity castle?

For the second year in a row, the castle being used for I’m A Celebrity is Gwrych Castle in a town called Abergele, county Conwys, North Wales.

The 200-year-old medieval castle dates back to 1810, with many believing it’s haunted.

Gwrych Castle is set within 250 acres of gardens and grounds and has incredible views across the Irish Sea.

​​What is the history of Gwrych Castle?

Its official website explains it was built on the site of an Elizabethan house between 1812 and 1822 by Lloyd Hesketh Bamford-Hesketh.

The castle is said to be haunted by the ghost of the Countess of Dundonald, Winifred Cochrane who supposedly had a grudge against her husband.

Visitors even claim to have seen the angry woman in white creeping along the walls.

Ghosts aside, the castle has a very interesting history and was used to house 200 Jewish refugee children during the Second World War.

I'm A Celeb is filmed in Gwrych Castle
I'm A Celeb is filmed in Gwrych Castle. Picture: Alamy

It was then bought by Leslie Salts in 1948 who ran it as the 'Showplace of Wales' for 20 years, before it was turned into a medieval entertainment centre.

Gwrych Castle was then closed to the public in 1985, but in 1997 schoolboy Mark Baker launched a campaign to save it by writing to Tony Blair and Prince Charles.

He set up Gwrych Castle Preservation Trust and the trust finally bought the castle in 2018.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

See all the winners of Love Island Australia

Love Island Australia winners: Full list of champions from 2018 to 2021
Viewers thought the question was too easy

Who Wants To Be A Millionaire? viewers blast 'easy' question

Emmerdale viewers think they know who Chloe's dad is

Emmerdale viewers ‘work out’ Chloe's dad Damon Harris is linked to a past character
Joanna Page has shown off her growing baby bump

Gavin & Stacey’s Joanna Page shows off baby bump as she gives pregnancy update

Celebrities

Some Married at First Sight Australia stars fell out after the show

The Married at First Sight Australia feuds that happened AFTER the show

Trending on Heart

Adele has produced her most personal album yet with '30' – here's all the lyrics

Adele new album lyrics: All the '30' lyrics from To Be Loved, Love is a Game and more

Celebrities

Did you spot this very rude joke in Frozen?

Disney’s Frozen is hiding a very rude joke you probably missed

Lifestyle

5ive chatted to Heart 90's Kevin Hughes

Five reveal why lockdown finally gave them the confidence to write new music
Christmas is officially here!

Watch the moment Jamie and Amanda switched on Christmas on Heart!
You can be fined for touching your phone

Drivers face £200 fine for changing music in car under new law

News

Christmas markets are back, and this is your chance to review some of the biggest ones in Europe

Dream job lets you drink mulled wine and review Christmas markets

Christmas

Frankie and Wayne Bridge have been together for ten years

Inside Frankie and husband Wayne Bridge’s marriage: From how they met to their wedding day

Celebrities

A bride and groom are charging to attend their wedding

Bride and groom charge guests £110 to attend wedding claiming they’re ‘not rich’

Lifestyle

Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven argued on MAFS Australia

Married at First Sight Australia: Inside Sam Carraro and Bryce Ruthven’s feud
Snow could be heading for the UK this month

UK weather: Snow expected next week as temperatures drop in Arctic blast

News

Cheryl has shared an emotional montage of Sarah Harding

Cheryl shares emotional tribute to Sarah Harding on Girls Aloud star’s 40th birthday

Celebrities

Are you ready to spot November's full moon, also known as the Beaver Moon?

Full 'Beaver Moon' and lunar eclipse to light up skies today and tomorrow

Lifestyle

Black Friday has come early

When is Black Friday 2021? Key dates and best deals and offers to look out for

Shopping

Joe Exotic is known as the 'Tiger King'

When does Joe Exotic get out of prison?

The pregnancy test gets results using just saliva

There's now a pregnancy test you don't have to pee on

Lifestyle