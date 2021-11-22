David Ginola net worth: How much is the I'm A Celebrity star worth?

David Ginola's net worth revealed
David Ginola's net worth revealed. Picture: ITV/Alamy/Instagram
What is David Ginola's net worth? Here's what we know about the former footballer's wage...

David Ginola is one of the brave celebrities taking part in I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! this year.

The former footballer started his career in France before making the move to the UK in 1995.

But as he gets to grips with life in the castle, I’m A Celeb viewers have been wondering how much money David has.

So, what is David Ginola’s net worth? Here’s what we know…

What is David Ginola’s net worth?

David’s exact net worth is not known, but according to Idol Net Worth it’s between £1million and £107million.

The star made a lot of his money during his early football career and signed with France’s most successful club Paris Saint-Germain.

In 1995, David moved to the UK to join Newcastle United for a whopping £2.5million

Two years later in 1997, he moved once again to join Tottenham Hotspurs in a £2.5million deal.

At the time, he was reportedly on a salary of £23,000 a week, before he moved to Aston Villa in a transfer deal of £3million.

He then went on to play for Everton in 2002 but played just five games before retiring.

David - who is a father of two children - also made his fortune as an actor.

He made guest appearances in the ITV drama At Home with the Braithwaites and also bagged a role in the feature film The Last Drop.

The star also appeared in an advertising campaign for Morgan clothing company and did some modelling.

Now, David lives back in France with his girlfriend Maëva Denat and said he hasn’t seen much of I’m A Celebrity.

He said: “I don't know much about the show I don't know much about the trials, I think right now that I'm not scared about anything but you need to wait for the time where you're going to face the situation where you're probably in a different mood.

“I actually don't really think about it right now I just want to wait and see how I'm gonna feel when the things are presented. Obviously there's a few things I'm worried about but they're not important.”

