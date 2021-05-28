I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to return to Australia after government give the green light

I'm A Celebrity will reportedly be returning to its home in Australia. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celeb is expected to return to Australia a year after the show was forced to move to Wales.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Australia for the 2021 series of the hit show.

This is according to The Sun, who reported that border chiefs in Australia have told ITV that the relevant clearances will be provided for the show's cast and crew.

Last year, the series was forced to move to the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, a change that was controversial for fans of the show.

However, it appears things will back to normal later this year as the reality show prepares to return to the Gold Coast.

Ant and Dec are believed to be flying to Australia for the new series later this year. Picture: ITV

According to reports, ITV producers have started informing the potential celebrities that they should start to prepare to fly to Australia for the upcoming series.

A border force source said: “Everyone is delighted with this news. All the signs are now pointing towards a return to the jungle.

“As great as a year in the castle was, the show is made by its surroundings and the glitz and glamour of the jungle."

They added: “ITV have assurances from Australian border control bosses that even if a wider travel ban is still in place for tourists, they’ll get the paperwork and clearance they need to send cast and crew to Oz. It’s a big moment.”

The cast of the 2021 series will return to the Australian camp. Picture: ITV

Last year, the show was forced to move to North Wales after travel restrictions stopped the show from progressing as usual.

Instead, the cast and crew moved the series to North Wales, where to celebrities lived in an abandoned castle.

It was Giovanna Fletcher, 36, who won the show last year, being crowned the Queen of the Castle opposed to the usual Queen or King of the Jungle.

Fans of the original format will be happy to see the classic bushtucker trails return. Picture: ITV

Despite these reports, an ITV spokesperson said this week: "No final decision has yet been made regarding the location for the new series.”

The producers are said to have reserved the castle for November – when the show is set to return – just in case the return to Australia cannot go ahead.