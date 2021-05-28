I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to return to Australia after government give the green light
28 May 2021, 12:47
I'm A Celeb is expected to return to Australia a year after the show was forced to move to Wales.
I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Australia for the 2021 series of the hit show.
This is according to The Sun, who reported that border chiefs in Australia have told ITV that the relevant clearances will be provided for the show's cast and crew.
Last year, the series was forced to move to the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, a change that was controversial for fans of the show.
However, it appears things will back to normal later this year as the reality show prepares to return to the Gold Coast.
- Incredibly I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! amusement park set to open in the UK this year
- Ant and Dec hinted as the culprits behind Lorraine, Holly and Phil's 'odd' behaviour
- Ant and Dec take part in their first ever Bushtucker Trial in I'm A Celeb special
According to reports, ITV producers have started informing the potential celebrities that they should start to prepare to fly to Australia for the upcoming series.
A border force source said: “Everyone is delighted with this news. All the signs are now pointing towards a return to the jungle.
“As great as a year in the castle was, the show is made by its surroundings and the glitz and glamour of the jungle."
They added: “ITV have assurances from Australian border control bosses that even if a wider travel ban is still in place for tourists, they’ll get the paperwork and clearance they need to send cast and crew to Oz. It’s a big moment.”
Last year, the show was forced to move to North Wales after travel restrictions stopped the show from progressing as usual.
Instead, the cast and crew moved the series to North Wales, where to celebrities lived in an abandoned castle.
It was Giovanna Fletcher, 36, who won the show last year, being crowned the Queen of the Castle opposed to the usual Queen or King of the Jungle.
Despite these reports, an ITV spokesperson said this week: "No final decision has yet been made regarding the location for the new series.”
The producers are said to have reserved the castle for November – when the show is set to return – just in case the return to Australia cannot go ahead.
- Love Island 2021's rumoured line-up revealed
- The Masked Dancer has 'amazing' reveal that prompted 'biggest reaction they've ever had'