I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! to return to Australia after government give the green light

28 May 2021, 12:47

I'm A Celebrity will reportedly be returning to its home in Australia
I'm A Celebrity will reportedly be returning to its home in Australia. Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

I'm A Celeb is expected to return to Australia a year after the show was forced to move to Wales.

I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! will return to Australia for the 2021 series of the hit show.

This is according to The Sun, who reported that border chiefs in Australia have told ITV that the relevant clearances will be provided for the show's cast and crew.

Last year, the series was forced to move to the UK due to the coronavirus pandemic, a change that was controversial for fans of the show.

However, it appears things will back to normal later this year as the reality show prepares to return to the Gold Coast.

Ant and Dec are believed to be flying to Australia for the new series later this year
Ant and Dec are believed to be flying to Australia for the new series later this year. Picture: ITV

According to reports, ITV producers have started informing the potential celebrities that they should start to prepare to fly to Australia for the upcoming series.

A border force source said: “Everyone is delighted with this news. All the signs are now pointing towards a return to the jungle.

“As great as a year in the castle was, the show is made by its surroundings and the glitz and glamour of the jungle."

They added: “ITV have assurances from Australian border control bosses that even if a wider travel ban is still in place for tourists, they’ll get the paperwork and clearance they need to send cast and crew to Oz. It’s a big moment.”

The cast of the 2021 series will return to the Australian camp
The cast of the 2021 series will return to the Australian camp. Picture: ITV

Last year, the show was forced to move to North Wales after travel restrictions stopped the show from progressing as usual.

Instead, the cast and crew moved the series to North Wales, where to celebrities lived in an abandoned castle.

It was Giovanna Fletcher, 36, who won the show last year, being crowned the Queen of the Castle opposed to the usual Queen or King of the Jungle.

Fans of the original format will be happy to see the classic bushtucker trails return
Fans of the original format will be happy to see the classic bushtucker trails return. Picture: ITV

Despite these reports, an ITV spokesperson said this week: "No final decision has yet been made regarding the location for the new series.”

The producers are said to have reserved the castle for November – when the show is set to return – just in case the return to Australia cannot go ahead.

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who are you destined to end up with?

QUIZ: Which Harry Potter character is your soulmate?

Lifestyle

Paul Ritter played Martin Goodman in Friday Night Dinner

Friday Night Dinner anniversary special: Everything you need to know about the late Paul Ritter
Here's what the cast of Friday Night Dinner are doing now

Friday Night Dinner cast: How old are the stars now and what are they doing?
Hunted is back on Channel 4 later this year

Channel 4's Hunted is looking for new contestants - this is how to apply
Where is Friday Night Dinner filmed?

Where was Friday Night Dinner filmed? And is the family house real?

Trending on Heart

Peter Andre sent love to Harvey on his birthday

Peter Andre says Harvey Price is 'the greatest' in birthday tribute

Celebrities

Azaylia tragically died last month

Ashley Cain shares video of heartbreaking speech from daughter Azaylia's funeral

Celebrities

The number of false widow spiders is increasing

Warnings over ‘severe’ false widow spider bites as numbers increase in UK

Lifestyle

Does David Schwimmer have a wife?

Does David Schwimmer have a wife and who has the Friends star dated?

Celebrities

Samantha Giles plays Bernice in Emmerdale

Who plays Bernice in Emmerdale? Everything you need to know about Samantha Giles...