Lorraine, Holly and Phil hint Ant and Dec were behind 'odd' on-screen behaviour

By Alice Dear

Lorraine Kelly alongside Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield left ITV viewers confused on Monday with their confusing on-screen behaviour.

This Morning and Lorraine viewers were convinced Ant and Dec were behind presenters Lorraine Kelly, Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby's 'odd' behaviour during the Monday morning shows.

Now, all three of the ITV presenters have hinted they could be part of the I'm A Celebrity Get Outta Me Ear sketch, which appears on Ant and Dec's Saturday Night Takeaway.

Lorraine, Holly and Phil hinted there was more to their bizarre behaviour. Picture: ITV

During Tuesday's show, Lorraine Kelly addressed her on-screen behaviour, and said that all will be revealed "later this week".

When she passed over to Holly and Phil to find out what was coming up on the show, the famous This Morning duo also dropped a hint.

Lorraine said to the pair: "A wee but quieter today?", to which Phillip Schofield laughed and tapped his nose, suggesting a secret.

Holly Willoughby walked off set to find salt for Phillip's 'cramp'. Picture: ITV

Lorraine's odd behaviour started on Monday's show when she was chatting to rapper KSI.

Through the interview, Lorraine complained about cramp, flies in the studio and even a mouse running around.

Holly Willoughby looked mortified by some of the things she said during the cooking segment on This Morning. Picture: ITV

For Holly and Phil, their attitudes changed during a cooking segment with James Martin.

During the baking tutorial, Holly said to James: "Can you choose any sort of nut?"

She added: "Don't tell me what to do. If I want to put something else on top of it, I think I should be allowed to."

Phillip started asking James and Holly whether he had anything stuck in his teeth. Picture: ITV

Phillip started complaining about cramp – just like Lorraine – before Holly walked off set to find some salt to make it better.

If it was, like most fans suspected, a prank for Saturday Night Takeaway, we'll have to wait for Saturday to find out.

