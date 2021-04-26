Incredible I'm A Celebrity attraction to open in the UK this summer

26 April 2021, 12:38

Jungle Challenge is set to open in Manchester this year
Jungle Challenge is set to open in Manchester this year. Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

An I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! attraction will open in Manchester this summer.

If you're an I'm A Celeb fan and can't wait till the end of the year for a fix of your favourite show, we have good news...

An I'm A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here! attraction is set to open at Quayside MediaCityUK in Manchester this summer, and it looks absolutely incredible.

The attraction is called Jungle Challenge, and it comes complete with a Main Camp, Croc Creek and Snake Rock - and features ziplines and climbing walls.

Just like the I'm A Celeb campmates, visitors to the attraction will need to collect as many stars as possible.

ITV have released pictures of what the Jungle Challenge will look like
ITV have released pictures of what the Jungle Challenge will look like. Picture: ITV

The attraction won't feature any eating challenges or live animals, and will be suitable for those aged eight and above.

Jungle Challenge is due to open in the summer, but this is dependent on Covid-19 restrictions - so an official opening date hasn't yet been revealed.

The attraction is due to open this summer
The attraction is due to open this summer. Picture: ITV
Visitors to the attraction will need to collect as many stars as they can
Visitors to the attraction will need to collect as many stars as they can. Picture: ITV

The ITV website states: "Expect to find an exciting mix of tasks and trials based around the iconic Main Camp, Croc Creek and Snake Rock in the ultimate jungle encounter.  Enjoy the action packed challenge through jungle ziplines, tree top ropes course and vertical climbing walls. It's the perfect day out for all the family!

"Campmates will venture into the specially created jungle where you’ll need to navigate a series of obstacles and challenges. Face your fears, test your nerve and agility, collecting as many stars as you can for your chance to be crowned “King” or “Queen” of the jungle!"

Visit the website for more information.

