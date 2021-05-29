Who has been revealed so far on The Masked Dancer UK?

The Masked Dancer arrived on ITV on Saturday May 29, and the show is just as wild as we knew it would be.

It's a spin-off to hit talent show The Masked Singer, and sees mystery celebs perform a dance - rather than a song - while dressed in elaborate costumes.

The first episode saw Llama, Beetroot, Knickerbocker Glory, Zip, Viper and Scarecrow all perform their first dances, with one being eliminated and unmasked at the end of the show.

The Masked Dancer kicked off on Saturday May 29. Picture: ITV

Here's your need-to-know on the first celebrity identity...

In the first episode of the show, Knickerbocker Glory, Beetroot and Viper were all in the bottom three - and the panel opted to send Viper home.

After a dramatic unmasking, it was Diversity's Jordan Banjo behind the mask.

Many people on Twitter had guessed it was Jordan, with Tommy Fury being another popular guess.

Jordan Banjo was revealed as Viper. Picture: ITV

Viper's clues were: "It's me, Viper.

"call the fashion police, theres an incredibly good looking snake in the mirror

He said "I've got a text", which could be a nod to Love Island.

"Vipers are born weird. This Viper, I eat well and stay healthy. I'm always moving around, I like to keep active. This Viper is ready to snake charm the competition."

The Masked Dancer continues on Sunday May 30 at 7:30pm on ITV