Who is Squirrel on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is The Masked Dancer's Squirrel? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is Squirrel? Everything we know so far about The Masked Dancer contestant, including clues and theories.

The Masked Dancer is officially back on our screens, and we cannot wait to see what the series has in store.

The show is a spin-off to The Masked Singer, and sees a cohort of mystery celebs perform a dance - rather than a song - while dressed in elaborate costumes.

One of the characters featuring in the new series is Squirrel - here's what we know about him.

All the theories and clues about Squirrel we have so far... Picture: ITV

Who is Squirrel?

In Squirrel's first clue package, they said: "time to go nuts over this urban squirrel, i've got street cred and curb appeal.

"I cant wait to be a right furry nuisance in this competition.

"Us squirrels get ahead of the game by impersonating other animals around us, it's like magic.

"This squirrel has been lucky enough to be cutting it with TV royalty from an early age, and as you can tell from my fur coat - it's rubbed off.

"I sure had firm grounding, this branch didn't fall far from the tree.

"Time for this lady to style it out on the dance floor."

Squirrel theories

A number of people on Twitter are convinced that Squirrel is Eastenders star Maisie Smith, with others suggesting Emily Atack.

Who else is on The Masked Dancer?

The full list of contestants are as follows:

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knickerbocker Glory

Llama

Who is on The Masked Dancer panel?

The Masked Singer's Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross, and Mo Gilligan will all return - and Oti Mabuse will join the line-up.

Oti Mabuse is joining The Masked Dancer panel. Picture: PA

Speaking about her role in the run-up to the show, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Mo Gilligan added: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."

