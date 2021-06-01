Rubber Chicken's true identity exposed as famous sportsman in shocking Masked Singer reveal

1 June 2021, 21:16 | Updated: 1 June 2021, 21:19

Rubber Chicken's true identity floored the panel
Rubber Chicken's true identity floored the panel. Picture: ITV
SPOILERS AHEAD: Tuesday night's episode of the Masked Dancer revealed the true identity of the very energetic Rubber Chicken character

Olympic ski-jumper Eddie the Eagle was tonight revealed as Masked Dancer character Rubber Chicken.

The panel were astounded when the 57-year-old lifted off his head and greeted them with a grin.

Davina McCall said: "I am really completely blown away, that's amazing!

"He is Eddie the Eagle he learnt how to fly, chicken, fly!"

Rubber Chicken was one of the hardest Masked Dancers to guess
Rubber Chicken was one of the hardest Masked Dancers to guess. Picture: ITV

Davina, Jonathan Ross, Mo Gilligan and Strictly's Oti Mabuse had believed it was Bradley Walsh in the suit, or even Oti's former Strictly partner, Bill Bailey.

The sportsman said: "I always love a challenge and I love dancing too. I loved being a Rubber Chicken.

"I could really be silly and play with the character but I did find the costume quite restrictive."

The panel were astounded to see an Eagle inside the Rubber Chicken
The panel were astounded to see an Eagle inside the Rubber Chicken. Picture: ITV

Eddie and Frog were in the final dance off, after Beagle, Carwash and Squirrel sailed through to the next round.

Yesterday Beetroot was revealed as Dita Von Teese, and the night prior, Louise Redknapp was found to be Flamingo.

There are still more Masked Dancers to be revealed, and the special Masked Singer spin-off is on every night this week (with the exception of Wednesday), with the final taking place on Saturday June 5.

Read now: Who is Squirrel on the Masked Dancer? Theories and clues revealed...

Eddie the Eagle was behind the mask
Eddie the Eagle was behind the mask. Picture: ITV

On tonight's show. Rubber Chicken danced to Mambo Number 5, cheekily putting his leg on the judges' table!

People watching at home were thrilled to see the Olympian shaking his tail feather.

One even claimed that 'entertainment had peaked'... surely he meant beaked?

