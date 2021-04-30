First look as Bradley Walsh returns to host Blankety Blank reboot

Blankety Blank is back on BBC. Picture: BBC/Getty Images

Blankety Blank is back on our TVs after 18 years, and Bradley Walsh is hosting.

Blankety Blank is set to make a return later this year, with Bradley Walsh taking the helm.

The iconic game show debuted all the way back in 1979, with Sir Terry Wogan fronting the first series.

This time around, Blankety Blank, Made by Thames, will see a panel of six celebrities try to fill in the missing blanks over a series of rounds and help contestants win prizes.

It comes after last year’s Christmas special celebrity was a huge hit with viewers, and featured guests such as Jimmy Carr, Danny Jones and Sue Perkins.

Bradley Walsh will be hosting the new Blankety Blank. Picture: BBC

After landing his new job, The Chase’s Bradley said he is honoured to be following in the footsteps of previous Blankety Blank presenters Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan.

“I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank,” he said.

“When they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it. I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC, added: “Blankety Blank has it all - ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley, a very funny and much loved host.

"I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks!”

The release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, so stay tuned for further details.

Blankety Blank was launched in 1979 with Terry Wogan, before Les Dawson took over in 1984, fronting the show until 1990.

The format was then revived in 1997 with Paul O'Grady performing as Lily Savage, while it switched to ITV in 2001 and finished in 2002.

In 2016, ITV commissioned a one-off Christmas special with David Walliams hosting, and it returned to BBC last year for another festive episode.

