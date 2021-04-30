First look as Bradley Walsh returns to host Blankety Blank reboot

30 April 2021, 07:00

Blankety Blank is back on BBC
Blankety Blank is back on BBC. Picture: BBC/Getty Images

Blankety Blank is back on our TVs after 18 years, and Bradley Walsh is hosting.

Blankety Blank is set to make a return later this year, with Bradley Walsh taking the helm.

The iconic game show debuted all the way back in 1979, with Sir Terry Wogan fronting the first series.

This time around, Blankety Blank, Made by Thames, will see a panel of six celebrities try to fill in the missing blanks over a series of rounds and help contestants win prizes.

It comes after last year’s Christmas special celebrity was a huge hit with viewers, and featured guests such as Jimmy Carr, Danny Jones and Sue Perkins.

Bradley Walsh will be hosting the new Blankety Blank
Bradley Walsh will be hosting the new Blankety Blank. Picture: BBC

After landing his new job, The Chase’s Bradley said he is honoured to be following in the footsteps of previous Blankety Blank presenters Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan.

Read More: EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt living in motorhome in Devon during break from soap

“I struggle to remember the last time I laughed as much as when I was filming Blankety Blank,” he said.

“When they asked if I’d be up for doing a series, I jumped at the chance, I’m just so pleased I get to be a part of it. I stand on the shoulders of giants like Les Dawson and Sir Terry Wogan but I’m hoping to put my own stamp on the fantastically nostalgic show.”

Kate Phillips, Director of Entertainment at the BBC, added: “Blankety Blank has it all - ridiculous questions, unpredictable celebrities, bizarre prizes and, in Bradley, a very funny and much loved host.

"I can’t wait for everyone to watch and start filling in those blanks!”

The release date hasn’t been confirmed yet, so stay tuned for further details.

Blankety Blank was launched in 1979 with Terry Wogan, before Les Dawson took over in 1984, fronting the show until 1990.

The format was then revived in 1997 with Paul O'Grady performing as Lily Savage, while it switched to ITV in 2001 and finished in 2002.

In 2016, ITV commissioned a one-off Christmas special with David Walliams hosting, and it returned to BBC last year for another festive episode.

Now Read: Shock Line Of Duty fan theory claims Steve Arnott is H

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Bailey Baker is played by Kara-Leah Fernandes in EastEnders

How old is Bailey Baker in EastEnders?

Lawrence Robb plays Mackenzie Boyd in Emmerdale

Emmerdale cast: Who is Moira's brother Mackenzie Boyd and what do we know about actor Lawrence Robb?
Man claiming to be Charles and Camilla's secret son has interview taken off air

Man claiming to be Charles and Camilla's secret son has This Morning interview taken off air

This Morning

Ian Puleston-Davies starred in Coronation Street

Viewpoint cast: Who is Ian Puleston-Davies and who did he play in Coronation Street?
Line of Duty fans think Steve Arnott could be H

Shock Line Of Duty fan theory claims Steve Arnott is H

Trending on Heart

Hamilton will be back in the West End this August

Hamilton is returning to the West End this summer, here's how you can book tickets

Lifestyle

How to keep the wasps away this summer

Expert reveals how to safely keep wasps away when you're eating outside

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a dress from the highstreet

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her striped skirt from Zara

Celebrities

The weather is set to take a turn for the worse

UK weather: Heavy rain and plummeting temperatures to hit Britain this Bank Holiday weekend

News

Jimmy King is played by Nick Miles in Emmerdale

Who plays Jimmy King in Emmerdale and is he leaving?