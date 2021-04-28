EastEnders’ Adam Woodyatt living in motorhome in Devon during break from soap

Ian Beale actor Adam Woodyatt is now living in a motorhome. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Adam Woodyatt has changed his lifestyle since leaving EastEnders in January.

Adam Woodyatt announced he would be taking an extended break from EastEnders last year.

And while the Ian Beale actor hasn’t revealed when he’ll be back on the soap, it looks like he’s totally transformed his lifestyle since leaving Walford.

Adam, 52, was due to be touring with the play Looking Good Dead, for which he bought a motorhome to stay in.

But the show has been put on hold due to current coronavirus restrictions, so the star is currently making the most of his temporary home.

“I am loving my break, I’m having a ball," he said in a recent interview.

“I’m getting ready for the tour which was supposed to have started in January, then it was supposed to start in April and then it was supposed to start in June - it keeps getting knocked back.

“But basically I’m in a motorhome. I’ve got a motorhome ready for the tour so I won’t have to worry about staying in hotels or anything like that.

“But I’ve taken advantage of it and I’m currently in a field in Devon.”

This comes after Adam - who has played Ian Beale for 36 years - split from his wife Beverley Sharp last year.

The pair confirmed their split in August following 22 years of marriage and two children together.

Meanwhile, Ian was last seen in Albert Square in January when he left in the middle of the night after discovering his wife Sharon Mitchell (Letitia Dean) had been poisoning him.

For his next role, Adam will be starring as Tom Bryce in the adaptation of Peter James' crime novel, Looking Good Dead.

"I am so excited to be swapping the Square for the road in the world premiere stage production of Peter's fantastic novel Looking Good Dead," he said when the news was announced.

"I can't wait to tour the UK and to experience the feeling of performing this thrilling play in front of a live audience every night. There are not many things that would persuade me to take a break from EastEnders, but this is one of them."

