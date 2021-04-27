Who plays Estelle Jones in EastEnders?

Estelle Jones is played by Sue Holderness in EastEnders. Picture: BBC/PA Images

Who is Estelle in EastEnders and what do we know about Sue Holderness?

Billy Mitchell is having a tough time in EastEnders at the moment, having to watch his former wife Honey (Emma Barton) move on with Jay Brown (Jamie Borthwick).

But Billy’s (Perry Fenwick) love life could be about to change after Estelle Jones (Sue Holderness) turns up in the square.

Talent agent Estelle is determined to make his daughter Janet Mitchell (Grace) a star, but it turns out she’s not as honest as she seems…

But who plays Estelle Jones and how do you recognise her? Here’s what we know…

Bolly Mitchell meets new EastEnders character Estelle Jones. Picture: BBC

Who plays Estelle Jones in EastEnders?

Estelle Jones is played by 71-year-old actress Sue Holderness, who will be starring in four episodes.

Despite only being in the soap for the week, Sue has said she would love to come back to the Square in the future.

Read More: Who is Stuart Highway’s daughter Zara in EastEnders and is she returning?

She told RadioTimes.com: “I’ve always loved EastEnders and they need a bit of lightness and jollity.

“They’ve got Tameka (Empson, who plays Kim Fox) to represent that but you could have another lighthearted character.

“Estelle is a good-time girl who just wants to have fun. They should bring her back!”

Sue Holderness was in Only Fools and Horses. Picture: Getty Images

What else has Sue Holderness been in?

TV viewers will recognise Sue for playing Marlene Boyce in Only Fools and Horses, and its spin-off The Green Green Grass.

Here she starred opposite onscreen husband John Challis, aka Boycie.

In 2014, Sue also appeared in Casualty as Alice Sweeney, while she also regularly appears in pantomime across the UK.

Her other credits include Still Open All Hours, Doctors, Holby City and Crime Stories.

And Sue has now said she thinks her iconic character Marlene would get into some mischief if she moved to Walford.

“I’ve always thought Marlene could end up in the Queen Vic and get embroiled in some adventures,” she told RadioTimes.com.

“If she fancied leaving Shropshire to visit her old friends in Peckham she could pop into Albert Square. I imagine she’d start flirting with everyone and her husband Boycie would have to rescue her!

“But perhaps there’s enough leopard print around in the show, Kat Slater has rather cornered that market hasn’t she?! I don’t think Kat and Marlene would get on, I can see them getting into a fight in the pub!”

Now Read: Who was Paul Trueman in EastEnders and who killed him?