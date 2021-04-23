Who is Stuart Highway’s daughter Zara in EastEnders and is she returning?

Who is Zara in EastEnders? And what do we know about actress Faye Daveney?

Stuart Highway’s daughter Zara made her EastEnders debut back in 2018 after her dad was shot in the Queen Vic.

But after her exit from the Square just a week later, many fans of the show are now predicting she will return as part of Stuart (Ricky Champ) and Rainie Cross’ (Tanya Franks) ongoing storyline.

So, who is Zara and what do we know about actress Faye Daveney who plays her?

Who is Zara Highway in Eastenders?

Zara Highway is the long-lost daughter of Stuart Highway who arrived after her dad’s shooting in the pub.

The character was introduced to viewers after Stuart tried to explain why he had photos of a young girl on his phone.

After Stuart ended up in hospital, Zara arrived to see her dad and he told her Mick Carter (Danny Dyer) was responsible for shooting him.

When her was discharged, Zara then accompanied him to The Vic, where he offered to tell the police that Mick shot him accidentally in exchange for them to accept he was guilty.

But after Linda (Kellie Bright) later tried to convince Zara that Mick wasn’t responsible, she started to doubt her dad and walked out on him.

Is Zara returning to EastEnders?

Stuart was recently left disappointed when he planned to meet his daughter on her birthday, but she never turned up.

After buying lots of presents for Zara, he was left embarrassed when Rainie realised he had been stood up.

But will Zara have a change of heart and meet her dad? Viewers will have to wait and see...

Who is Faye Daveney?

Faye Daveney is a 28-year-old actress who played Zara during her short time on the Square.

Soap fans might recognise Faye for her role in police drama The Bill where she played Jasmine Harris in 2010.

She has also starred in series’ such as Holby City, Call the Midwife and Cradle to Grave.

