Who is Rubber Chicken on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Rubber Chicken? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is Rubber Chicken? All the clues and theories so far about The Masked Dancer contestant.

The Masked Dancer is finally here, and the mystery characters look just as bonkers as ever.

Read more: First look at The Masked Dancer characters - including Beagle, Squirrel and Carwash

As with its sister show The Masked Singer, The Masked Dancer sees a bunch of mystery celebs perform in elaborate costumes - but they will this time perform a dance, rather than a song.

One of the characters is Rubber Chicken - here's what we know about them.

Who is Rubber Chicken? Here's what we know so far about The Masked Dancer contestant. Picture: ITV

Who is Rubber Chicken?

In their first VT, Rubber Chicken said: "This chicken can't be cooped up for long.

"I'm just too soft and squidgy for my own good. It's never too late to learn special skills, make me more commanding.

"I may look slapstick, but that's not the heart of me."

Rubber Chicken theories

A number of people have suggested Rubber Chicken could be comedian Harry Hill, with others guessing Bradley Walsh and Joe Pasquale.

Who else is on The Masked Dancer?

The full list of contestants are as follows:

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knickerbocker Glory

Llama

Who will host The Masked Dancer?

Joel Dommett will return to host the show.

Speaking about his excitement for the new spin-off, Joel said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."

Who is in The Masked Dancer panel?

The Masked Singer's Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will all return to the panel, with Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining the line-up.

Speaking about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Davina also spoke of her excitement for the show, saying: "I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk. They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting."

Now read:

The Masked Dancer has 'amazing' reveal that prompted 'biggest reaction they've ever had'