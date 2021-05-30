Who is Flamingo on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

By Polly Foreman

Who is Flamingo? All the clues and theories about The Masked Dancer contestant so far...

If you've spent the last few weeks desperately looking for a show to fill The Masked Singer-shaped hole in your life, we have some great news...

The Masked Dancer is officially on our screens, and the spin-off series looks just as bonkers as ever.

The premise of the series is the same as its sister show, but the mystery celebs perform a dance - rather than song - while dressed in elaborate costumes.

One of the characters is Flamingo - here's your need-to-know on them.

Who is Flamingo?

In her first package, Flamingo hinted at being a showbiz reporter.

She said: "I'm here at tonight's exclusive party to find out showbiz' biggest kept secret, what a scoop would that be.

She also added that she's into fashion, adding: "Hot pink is the new black, and don't clip these rings, as high flying runs in the extended family.

"Say yes, say no, shhh, I'm not giving you the exclusive on who is behind the mask yet. All I'm willing to report is that being inside it is really exciting."

Flamingo theories

Many people on Twitter are speculating that Flamingo could be presenter Maya Jama.

Who is Flamingo? Picture: ITV

Who else is on The Masked Dancer line-up?

The full list of characters is below:

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knickerbocker Glory

Llama

Who is on The Masked Dancer panel?

Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are on the panel for the series.

Speaking about his excitement for the new format of the show, Jonathan Ross said: "What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”

Mo Gilligan added: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."

Who is hosting The Masked Dancer?

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett will return to present the show.

Speaking about his excitement for the series, Joel said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."

