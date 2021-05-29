Who is Zip on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Zip? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is Zip? Find out all the clues and theories so far about The Masked Singer contestant.

The Masked Dancer is here to fill The Masked Singer-shaped hole in your life, and we can't wait to see what the series has in store.

Read more: First look at The Masked Dancer characters - including Beagle, Squirrel and Carwash

Like its sister show, The Masked Dancer features a bunch of mystery celebs donned in bonkers costumes - and it sees them perform a dance, rather than a song, to the audience and panel.

One of the characters is Zip - here's what we know about him.

Who is Zip? Picture: ITV

Who is Zip?

Zip's first clue package:

In Zip's first clue package, he said: "Who's Zip? It's me, silly, the life and soul of the party, and I love disco.

"Hey, DJ, play another song. I'm in the zone, shimmy to the left twist to the right, you can count on me to give this competition everything I've got.

"I'm here to paint the town red yellow green and blue."

"I may be letting myself go on the dance floor, but who's behind the mask? I'm keeping that zipped."

Zip celebrity theories

Stephen Mulhern is one name that's been put forward as a possibility, with one person commenting on The Masked Dancer's Instagram account: "Gives me massive Stephen Mulhern vibes".

The game show host responded to the rumours during an appearance on Lorraine, saying: "I don’t know whether you’ve heard this rumour that I am meant to be on the Masked Dancer?"

"Well, the problem is now you have seen me doing those sort of dance moves… that’s who they think I am. "Am I? That’s the big question. Well the truth of it is, at school I was called Mulhern the Mover, so…

"Snake hips Stevie, that’s what they called me! So is it me? Well, you’re going to find out soon."

During Zip's first performance, a number of other theories circulated on Twitter - including Bruno Mars, Nicky Byrne, and Howard Donald.

Who else is on The Masked Dancer?

The full list of characters is below:

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knickerbocker Glory

Llama

Who are The Masked Dancer judges?

Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are on the panel for the series.

Speaking about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Davina also spoke of her excitement for the show, saying: "I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk. They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting."

Who is the host of The Masked Dancer?

Joel Dommett has returned to host.