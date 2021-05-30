Who is Beagle on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Beagle? Find out all the clues and theories so far about The Masked Dancer contestant.

The Masked Dancer is *finally* here, and we can't wait to see what the spin-off to our favourite show has in store.

Read more: First look at The Masked Dancer characters - including Beagle, Squirrel and Carwash

Much like The Masked Singer, it will see mystery celebs do a performance while dressed in an elaborate costume - but they will be dancing, rather than singing, in this show.

One of the characters taking part is Beagle - here's everything we know about him.

Who is Beagle?
Who is Beagle? Picture: ITV

Who is Beagle? All the clues and theories so far

We'll have to wait until episode two to find out Beagle's first clue package, so watch this space...

When is The Masked Dancer on ITV?

The Masked Dancer is on every Saturday at 7pm.

Who are The Masked Dancer judges?

Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are on the panel for the series.

Speaking about his excitement for the show, Jonathan Ross said: "What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!” 

Mo Gilligan added: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."

Who is hosting The Masked Dancer?

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett will return to present the show.

Speaking about his excitement for the series, Joel said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."

Who else is on The Masked Dancer line-up?

The full list of characters is below:

  • Zip
  • Carwash
  • Beagle
  • Squirrel
  • Scarecrow
  • Frog
  • Beetroot
  • Viper
  • Rubber Chicken
  • Flamingo
  • Knickerbocker Glory
  • Llama

