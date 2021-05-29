Who is Llama on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Llama on The Masked Dancer? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is Llama? Find out all the clues and theories so far about The Masked Dancer contestant.

The Masked Dancer is *finally* here, and we can't wait to see what the spin-off to our favourite show has in store.

Read more: First look at The Masked Dancer characters - including Beagle, Squirrel and Carwash

Much like The Masked Singer, it will see mystery celebs do a performance while dressed in an elaborate costume - but they will be dancing, rather than singing, in this show.

One of the characters taking part is Llama - here's everything we know about him.

Who is Llama? Picture: ITV

Who is Llama? All the clues and theories so far

In Llama's first clue package, they said: "Hello, I'm Llama, the director of my own costume drama.

"Cut, take a break everyone.

"Listen, I'm a country girl at heart. I love reading in the open air and eating my greens.

"But i've not always been this way, one has a reputation, one swears.

"Going out here into the country, I've become more dutiful.

"I soon became the Llama of the manor, I got into cooking and walks with stunning walks."

Llama theories

Some people on Twitter are suggesting Llama could be Liz Hurley, with others guessing Miranda Hart and Geri Halliwell.

Who is on The Masked Dancer panel?

Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are on the panel for the series.

Speaking about his excitement for the show, Jonathan Ross said: "What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”

Mo Gilligan added: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."

Who is hosting The Masked Dancer?

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett will return to present the show.

Speaking about his excitement for the series, Joel said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."

Who else is on The Masked Dancer line-up?

The full list of characters is below:

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knickerbocker Glory

Llama

Now read:

The Masked Dancer has 'amazing' reveal that prompted 'biggest reaction they've ever had'