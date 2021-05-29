Who is Beetroot on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Beetroot? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is Beetroot? Find out all the clues and theories so far about The Masked Singer contestant.

The Masked Dancer is here to fill The Masked Singer-shaped hole in your life, and we cannot wait to get to know the new batch of bonkers characters.

Read more: First look at The Masked Dancer characters - including Beagle, Squirrel and Carwash

Like its sister show, The Masked Dancer features a bunch of mystery celebs donned in bonkers costumes - but it sees them perform a dance, rather than a song, to the audience and panel.

One of the characters is Beetroot - here's what we know on them.

The Masked Dancer is here. Picture: ITV

Who is Beetroot?

In their first clue package, Beetroot said: "Hey, sugar, I'm beetroot.

"I'm just a fun town girl from way up north.

"Growing up far away from the plant worlds of stardom inspired me to find out who I am today.

"Look around, I'm very happy with my plot, it does impress me much. I'm a glass half full of girl, I take pleasure from the small things.

"It's early closing time out here in the country, no no more hints for you. I'll let you decide if this is all hearsay or not."

Beetroot theories

People on Twitter have speculated that Beetroot could by Kym Marsh because of the hearsay clue, with others suggesting Myleene Klass and Tess Daly.

Who are the other Masked Dancer contestants?

The full list of characters is below:

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knickerbocker Glory

Llama

Who is on The Masked Dancer panel?

Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are on the panel for the series.

Speaking about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Beetroot will perform for the first time. Picture: ITV

Davina also spoke of her excitement for the show, saying: "I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk. They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting."

Who is the host of The Masked Dancer?

Joel Dommett has returned to host.

Now read:

The Masked Dancer has 'amazing' reveal that prompted 'biggest reaction they've ever had'