Who is Frog on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

30 May 2021, 19:00
Who is Frog? Here are all the theories and clues we have so far about The Masked Dancer contestant...
The Masked Dancer is *finally* here, and we cannot wait to don our detective hats and play the best guessing game on TV.
The ITV show is a spin-off to The Masked Singer, meaning it sees a bunch of mystery celebs don elaborate costumes and perform for a live studio audience and panel.
As suggested by the name, however, The Masked Dancer will see them do a dance rather than a song.
One of the characters taking part is Frog. Here's what we know about who it could be...
We don't yet have Frog's first clue package, but this will be given on their first performance on Sunday.
The full line-up is below:
The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett will return to present the show.
Speaking about his excitement for the series, Joel said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."
Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are on the panel for the series.
Speaking about his excitement for the show, Jonathan Ross said: "What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”
Mo Gilligan added: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."
