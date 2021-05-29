Who is Knickerbocker Glory on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

Who is Knickerbocker Glory? Picture: ITV

By Polly Foreman

Who is Knickerbocker Glory? Find out all the clues and theories so far about The Masked Dancer contestant.

The Masked Dancer has finally arrived to fill The Masked Singer-shaped hole in your life, and we can't wait to see what the new series has in store.

Like its sister show, The Masked Dancer features a bunch of mystery celebs donned in bonkers costumes - but it sees them perform a dance, rather than a song, to the audience and panel.

One of the characters is Knickerbocker Glory - here's what we know about who could be behind the mask...

Who is Knickerbocker Glory? Picture: ITV

Who is Knickerbocker Glory?

We'll have to wait until episode one to hear Knickerbocker Glory's's first clue package, but watch this space...

Who else is on The Masked Dancer?

The full list of contestants are as follows:

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knickerbocker Glory

Llama

Who is in The Masked Dancer panel?

The Masked Singer's Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will all return to the panel, with Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining the line-up.

Speaking about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Davina McCall added: “I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk. They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting."

Who will host The Masked Dancer?

Joel Dommett will return to host the show.

Speaking about his excitement for the new spin-off, Joel said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."

