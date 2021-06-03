The Masked Dancer's Beagle and Llama unmasked in double elimination

There was a double elimination on The Masked Dancer tonight... Picture: ITV

Two contestants were eliminated from The Masked Dancer ahead of tomorrow's semi-final, and we finally found out the identities of Beagle and Llama.

The Masked Dancer is in full swing, and we just had our first double elimination of the series.

The ITV show is a spin-off to The Masked Singer, but sees mystery celebs perform a dance - rather than a song - while dressed in elaborate costumes.

Tonight, for the first time, all of the remaining contestants battled it out to get to the next round - and two of them were eliminated at the end of the show.

Beagle was first to go, and it turned out it was skater Christopher Dean.

Christoper Dean was Beagle! Picture: ITV

After he was unmasked, he said: "It's been great fun, it's nice to finally be able to breathe again."

The next contestant to be revealed was Llama, and it was Zoe Ball.

Zoe Ball was unmasked as Llama! Picture: ITV

In an interview after he reveal, she said: "The whole thing is bonkers – I loved being Llama and trotting about. Not speaking was hard though."

There are now just two episodes of The Masked Dancer left, with the final taking place on Saturday June 5.

Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan have all returned to the panel, with Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining them for the first time.

Speaking previously about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer. I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"