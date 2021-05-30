Who is Carwash on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

30 May 2021, 19:56

Who is Carwash?
Who is Carwash? Picture: ITV
Polly Foreman

By Polly Foreman

Who is Carwash? Here's what we know about who The Masked Dancer contestant is...

The Masked Dancer is officially here, and we're already firmly in detective mode trying to work out which celebs are lurking behind the masks...

The ITV series shares the same format with its sister show The Masked Singer, but the mystery celebs perform a dance - rather than song - to the panel.

One of the mystery celebs is Carwash, who has possibly one of our favourite costumes of the lot.

We currently have no idea who any of the mystery celebs are, but here's everything we know so far about the character.

All the clues and theories about The Masked Dancer's Carwash
All the clues and theories about The Masked Dancer's Carwash. Picture: ITV

Who is Carwash?

In their first clue package, Carwash said: "Hey, you mucky lot, meet Carwash. I'm ready to soak up the excitement of this dancing competition, and I'm gonna let it shine.

"All this fun has got me in a right spin, I'm ready to pop bubbles, but I'm not going to be giving too much away.

"Like a carwash, I love to perform.

"I feel more like home in front of a huge crowd, soaking up the atmosphere."

Carwash theories

Due to the 'let it shine' hint, many people have speculated Carwash could be Howard Donald or Jason Orange.

Who else is on The Masked Dancer?

The full list of contestants are as follows:

  • Zip
  • Carwash
  • Beagle
  • Squirrel
  • Scarecrow
  • Frog
  • Beetroot
  • Viper
  • Rubber Chicken
  • Flamingo
  • Knickerbocker Glory
  • Llama

Who is in The Masked Dancer panel?

The Masked Singer's Jonathan Ross, Davina McCall and Mo Gilligan will all return to the panel, with Strictly's Oti Mabuse joining the line-up.

Davina will return to The Masked Dancer panel
Davina will return to The Masked Dancer panel. Picture: ITV

Speaking about her new role, Oti said: "I’m so thrilled and honoured to be joining the panel on The Masked Dancer.  I’m a huge fan of The Masked Singer and I loved the US Masked Dancer so I just can’t wait to start on this show. As a dancer I will be watching the dancers intently looking for clues - it’s going to be so much fun!!!"

Davina McCall added: “I love playing detective and I love dancing so what could be better?! I’m currently swotting up on all things dance in preparation and I will be watching those celebrity feet like a hawk. They always have such an amazing cast on The Masked Singer so it could literally be anyone hiding and dancing behind those masks and that’s what makes it so exciting."

Who will host The Masked Dancer?

Joel Dommett will return to host the show.

Speaking about his excitement for the new spin-off, Joel said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."

