Who is Scarecrow on The Masked Dancer? Celebrity identity clues and theories revealed

By Polly Foreman

Who is Scarecrow? Here are all the theories and clues we have so far about The Masked Dancer contestant...

The Masked Dancer is officially on our screens , and we cannot wait to don our detective hats and play the best guessing game on TV.

The ITV show is a spin-off to The Masked Singer, meaning it sees a bunch of mystery celebs don elaborate costumes and perform for a live studio audience and panel.

As suggested by the name, though, The Masked Dancer will see them do a dance rather than a song.

One of the characters taking part is Scarecrow. Here's what we know about who it could be...

Who is Scarecrow? Clues and theories so far

Many fans are convinced that Scarecrow is Joe Sugg, 29, who won Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

Commenting on a post on The Masked Dancer's Instagram account that showed Scarecrow alongside new Masked Dancer panelist and Strictly judge Oti Mabuse, one fan wrote: "Now what a coincidence that Oti is on the same post as scarecrow who I think is joe sugg since he was on strictly 👀".

Another wrote: "This has to be Joe Sugg surely".

Davina, however, may have put a stop to those theories - as she seemingly let slip that Scarecrow is a woman, saying: "Scarecrow, in particular - every time she came out, there was an extra clue in her dungarees."

There's always a chance that Davina was double bluffing, however, so watch this space...

Who else is on The Masked Dancer line-up?

The full line-up is below:

Zip

Carwash

Beagle

Squirrel

Scarecrow

Frog

Beetroot

Viper

Rubber Chicken

Flamingo

Knickerbocker Glory

Llama

Who are The Masked Dancer judges?

Oti Mabuse, Davina McCall, Jonathan Ross and Mo Gilligan are on the panel for the series.

Speaking about his excitement for the show, Jonathan Ross said: "What people don’t know is that secretly I am an expert in dance and can spot a ball change from a box step no problem. The title of best detective on the panel is most certainly coming my way!”

Mo Gilligan added: "I love The Masked Singer. It’s a crazy bit of joy, which we all need right now - so when ITV asked if I wanted to join The Masked Dancer I, of course, said a huge yes! I’m really looking forward to getting back with the team for another brilliant series."

Who is hosting The Masked Dancer?

The Masked Singer's Joel Dommett will return to present the show.

Speaking about his excitement for the series, Joel said: "Well, this is set to be an amazing fun twist…will someone do the twist?! The Masked Dancer is that little bit of silly fun our lives need right now and I’m so excited to be hosting it. I’m looking forward to some incredible costumes, epic performances and accidentally saying Masked Singer at least five times."