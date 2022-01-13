Who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street and where is she now?

13 January 2022, 11:32

Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street
Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street. Picture: Instagram/Alamy

Who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street and what happened to Kylie Platt?

Coronation Street star Paula Lane has been on our screens for years, having starred in some of our favourite ITV shows.

Originally from Hebden Bridge near Halifax, at the age of 19 she was accepted to train at the prestigious Central School of Speech and Drama in London.

In 2008, she then graduated 2008 with a 1st class honours degree in acting before starting her career.

But who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street and where is she now?

Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street for six years
Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street for six years. Picture: Alamy

Who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street?

Paula Lane is best known for playing Kylie Platt in Coronation Street from 2010 to 2016.

She was first introduced as Becky McDonald's (Katherine Kelly) half-sister and had some major storylines over the years.

She married David Platt (Jack P. Shepherd) in 2011, before having a one night stand with his brother Nick and falling pregnant.

After Kylie gave birth to her baby Lily, David did a DNA test which proved he was the father, but Kylie and David soon split.

Paula Lane and her husband Tom Shaw
Paula Lane and her husband Tom Shaw. Picture: Instagram

What happened to Kylie Platt in Coronation Street?

Kylie was murdered by Clayton Hibbs (Callum Harrison) while trying to protect her friend Gemma Winter (Dolly-Rose Campbell).

Where is Paula Lane now?

Paula took a break from acting after falling pregnant with her second child.

She previously told OK! magazine she left Corrie to focus on her family, adding: “I think it’s got to be a clean break, I don’t think I’m going to take anything.

"I have to put Kylie in a box, literally. I think that’s the healthiest option."

Paula Lane played Carabosse in the pantomime Sleeping Beauty
Paula Lane played Carabosse in the pantomime Sleeping Beauty. Picture: Instagram

Paula now lives in Yorkshire with her husband Tom Shaw, who she married in 2014 and share two children together, Arthur and Penny.

By the looks of her Instagram account, she loves running and spends a lot of time with her kids.

Last year, she shared a throwback of herself as Kylie in Corrie, writing: “Happy 60th Coronation Street. Forever thankful for 6 wonderful years in the best company and for everything I learnt there. So proud to have walked and died on those cobbles! Go team xx”

Over the Christmas period, Paula also played Carabosse in the pantomime Sleeping Beauty.

