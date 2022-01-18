Emmerdale viewers 'work out' Liv Flaherty's fate after shock prison attack

Does Liv die in Emmerdale and is Isobel Steele leaving? Here's what we know...

Emmerdale fans were left horrified on Monday evening, when Liv Flaherty was beaten unconscious by her cellmate in prison.

The drama started when Liv - played by Isobel Steele - was told by Vinny (Bradley Johnson) that she wouldn’t be released just yet.

After Meena Jutla (Paige Sandhu) confessed to killing Ben, Liv had hoped she would be set free.

Emmerdale's Liv Flaherty is currently in prison for the murder of Ben
Emmerdale's Liv Flaherty is currently in prison for the murder of Ben. Picture: ITV

However, with Manpreet (Rebecca Sarker) currently in a coma in hospital after being drugged by her sister, Vinny had to break the news that there wasn’t enough evidence.

Understandably heartbroken by the news, Liv went back to her cell in tears and asked cellmate Mel to get her some alcohol.

When she was turned down, Liv shouted ‘shut up’ at Mel, who replied: "That's twice you've said that to me now.

"Someone needs to learn some manners.”

The episode ended with poor Liv lying on the floor battered and bruised. But is the youngster dead and is she leaving Emmerdale?

Emmerdale's Liv was beaten up in prison
Emmerdale's Liv was beaten up in prison. Picture: ITV

Is Liv dead in Emmerdale?

Emmerdale viewers are convinced Liv will make it out of prison over the next few weeks.

One wrote on Twitter: “Hope liv is proven innocent and that Aaron can get hold of liv so they can end up on good terms. #emmerdale.”

Another wrote: “Oh that was horrible scene that was, poor liv. Pls get meena caught and save liv from prison. Loved the scenes with cane and Liam but that ending tonight was so sad.”

A third said: "OMG Liv, that's twice now she's almost died in Prison (So far) also given she hasn't had her trial yet, let alone actually been sentenced what is she doing in the main Prison with all the convicted murders etc already anyway & not still on remand?"

Liv ends up in hospital after her Emmerdale attack
Liv ends up in hospital after her Emmerdale attack. Picture: ITV

It looks like viewers could be right, as a preview for Tuesday’s episode sees Liv in hospital talking to Vinny about her attack.

She replies: “I should be made up, shouldn’t I? Just enjoying that I’m in prison where I’m probably going to spend the rest of my life.

“And I’m probably going to die inside, like my dad. I needed a drink, again. And I was going to do whatever it took to get hold of one, again.”

Liv then continued: “You know what’s funny, well ironic. She really laid into me. Don’t get me wrong, I pushed her into it deliberately.”

When Vinny asks Liv why she provoked Mel, she says: “Because I couldn’t get a drink and I needed some other way to forget.

“But right now I'm just disappointed that this battering wasn’t enough to stop me waking up. There’s always next time…”

