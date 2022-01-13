Emmerdale hit with 156 Ofcom complaints over shock Meena scenes

13 January 2022, 10:25 | Updated: 13 January 2022, 10:29

Heart reporter

By Heart reporter

Emmerdale has received over 150 Ofcom complaints in just two days after airing the Meena and Manpreet hostage scenes.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Emmerdale viewers have seen murderer Meena Jutla causing some serious drama in the village since joining in 2020.

The serial killer - played by Paige Sandhu - has so far killed four people and is currently holding her sister Meena and Vinny Dingle hostage in a barn.

But as she continues to torture her victims, now the ITV soap has been hit with 156 complaints in two days over the grisly scenes.

Meena has been killing on Emmerdale
Meena has been killing on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

According to reports, Ofcom received 91 complaints about Meena’s storyline after January 5.

And for the January 4 episode, 65 viewers contacted Ofcom, with 63 of the complaints sparked by Meena.

One person wrote on Twitter: “The scriptwriters have put the nation through such torment with the Meena storyline.”

Someone else said: “Please, please, somebody catch Meena, and lock her up. REALLY REALLY fed up with this storyline.”

Meena was holding Manpreet hostage
Meena was holding Manpreet hostage. Picture: ITV

The particular episode saw Meena attempt to keep Manpreet silent after she discovered she was responsible for Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate’s deaths.

After keeping her in a barn for two weeks, Meena decided to kill her sister when her ex-husband Rishi got the police involved.

Meena then drugged Manpreet before dragging her out of the house wrapped up in a body bag.

She was then seen digging a hole in the woods in the middle of the night, before pulling the body into the shallow grave.

The villain was then heard whispering: "I'm sorry sis, I never wanted it to end like this."

Will Meena finally be found out in Emmerdale?
Will Meena finally be found out in Emmerdale? Picture: ITV

While we don't know what will happen to Meena, so far she has killed four people.

Before she moved to the Dales, she murdered her best friend Nadine Butler but managed to cover it up as suicide.

This became the downfall of Leanna Cavanagh, who discovered the news article about Nadine’s suspicious death in Meena’s belongings.

Meena said Nadine took her own life, but Leanna started digging and Meena finally admitted she killed Nadine.

In a bid to keep her secret, Meena killed Leanna and made it look like an accident.

Her third murder came during ‘survival week’ on Emmerdale, when she attempted to kill Victoria by drowning her but this didn’t work.

Unfortunately for Andrea Tate, she caught Meena in the act and became her next victim.

Meena killed Andrea by hitting her over the head with a wooden step before leaving her in a burning maze.

Her fourth victim was Ben Tucker after he came across footage of Meena trying to drown Victoria.

She hit him over the head with a kayak oar and his body was later found by Dawn Taylor.

More Emmerdale News

See more More Emmerdale News

Meena is set to be caught in Emmerdale this year

Emmerdale bosses hint when Meena will finally be caught in shock ‘judgement day’
Val was played by Charlie Hardwick in Emmerdale

Who played Val Pollard in Emmerdale and what happened to her?
Eden Taylor-Draper plays Belle Dingle in Emmerdale

Inside Eden Taylor-Draper's life away from Emmerdale

Emmerdale viewers think Manpreet is still alive

Emmerdale fans convinced Manpreet is still alive after spotting clue
Mark Charnock plays Marlon in Emmerdale

Inside Mark Charnock’s life away from Emmerdale

Trending on Heart

A woman has said she only has time to shower three times a week

Mum-of-two admits she only has time to shower three times a week

Lifestyle

Paula Lane starred in Coronation Street

Who did Paula Lane play in Coronation Street and where is she now?
A new theme park is opening in Kent

An incredible new inflatable theme park is opening in the UK

Lifestyle

Holly Willoughby is wearing a polkadot dress

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her polkadot dress from Rixo

Celebrities

Denise Van Outen and her fiancé Eddie have split

Denise Van Outen’s ex Eddie Boxshall replaced on Celebrity Gogglebox after shock split

Gogglebox

Marsha Thomason is starring in The Bay

Who is Marsha Thomason? The Bay actress' age, career and husband revealed
Here's how many episodes there are of The Bay season 3

The Bay season 3 episode guide: How many episodes are there and when does it finish?
Morven Christie starred in The Bay for two series'

The Bay season 3: What happened to DS Lisa Armstrong and why did Morven Christie quit?
Would you let your toddler drink tea?

Mum causes outrage for letting toddler drinks cups of tea

Lifestyle

Incredibly, this makeover cost just £170

Mum spends just £170 on trendy shaker style kitchen makeover

Lifestyle

Rules of the Game was inspired by the MeToo movement

Is Rules of the Game based on a true story?

Where was Rules of the Game filmed?

Rules of the Game filming locations: where was the BBC drama filmed?
Here is the full cast for The Bay series 3

The Bay season 3 cast: Who is in the ITV drama and where have you seen them before?
A woman has revealed she has kept her pregnancy from her new employers

Mum sparks debate after revealing she hid her pregnancy from new employers

Lifestyle

Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Amanda Holden overjoyed by Simon Cowell's engagement to Lauren Silverman

Celebrities