Emmerdale hit with 156 Ofcom complaints over shock Meena scenes

By Heart reporter

Emmerdale has received over 150 Ofcom complaints in just two days after airing the Meena and Manpreet hostage scenes.

Emmerdale viewers have seen murderer Meena Jutla causing some serious drama in the village since joining in 2020.

The serial killer - played by Paige Sandhu - has so far killed four people and is currently holding her sister Meena and Vinny Dingle hostage in a barn.

But as she continues to torture her victims, now the ITV soap has been hit with 156 complaints in two days over the grisly scenes.

Meena has been killing on Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

According to reports, Ofcom received 91 complaints about Meena’s storyline after January 5.

And for the January 4 episode, 65 viewers contacted Ofcom, with 63 of the complaints sparked by Meena.

One person wrote on Twitter: “The scriptwriters have put the nation through such torment with the Meena storyline.”

Someone else said: “Please, please, somebody catch Meena, and lock her up. REALLY REALLY fed up with this storyline.”

Meena was holding Manpreet hostage. Picture: ITV

The particular episode saw Meena attempt to keep Manpreet silent after she discovered she was responsible for Ben Tucker and Andrea Tate’s deaths.

After keeping her in a barn for two weeks, Meena decided to kill her sister when her ex-husband Rishi got the police involved.

Meena then drugged Manpreet before dragging her out of the house wrapped up in a body bag.

She was then seen digging a hole in the woods in the middle of the night, before pulling the body into the shallow grave.

The villain was then heard whispering: "I'm sorry sis, I never wanted it to end like this."

Will Meena finally be found out in Emmerdale? Picture: ITV

While we don't know what will happen to Meena, so far she has killed four people.

Before she moved to the Dales, she murdered her best friend Nadine Butler but managed to cover it up as suicide.

This became the downfall of Leanna Cavanagh, who discovered the news article about Nadine’s suspicious death in Meena’s belongings.

Meena said Nadine took her own life, but Leanna started digging and Meena finally admitted she killed Nadine.

In a bid to keep her secret, Meena killed Leanna and made it look like an accident.

Her third murder came during ‘survival week’ on Emmerdale, when she attempted to kill Victoria by drowning her but this didn’t work.

Unfortunately for Andrea Tate, she caught Meena in the act and became her next victim.

Meena killed Andrea by hitting her over the head with a wooden step before leaving her in a burning maze.

Her fourth victim was Ben Tucker after he came across footage of Meena trying to drown Victoria.

She hit him over the head with a kayak oar and his body was later found by Dawn Taylor.