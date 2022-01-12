Emmerdale bosses hint when Meena will finally be caught in shock ‘judgement day’

12 January 2022, 08:51 | Updated: 12 January 2022, 09:52

When will Meena get caught in Emmerdale? Bosses have hinted it is coming soon...

Emmerdale viewers have been watching serial killer Meena Jutla cause chaos in the village for months.

But now bosses have teased how the villain will finally be caught out, and it’s coming sooner than you might think.

Viewers at home will know that Meena has already murdered four people; her friend Nadine, Leanna Cavanagh, Andrea Tate and Ben Tucker.

Meena Jutla is set to be exposed as a killer this year
Meena Jutla is set to be exposed as a killer this year. Picture: ITV

In her latest sick plot, the character- played by Paige Sandhu - is currently holding her sister Manpreet Sharma and Vinny Dingle hostage.

Ahead of another drama-filled year for Emmerdale, executive producer Jane Hudson and producer Laura Shaw said that while there is plenty more to come from Meena, she will get her comeuppance this year.

Jane recently told press “Judgement Day for Meena is coming. Where she will get away with murder or not, you’ll have to wait to find out.

“There are still some more twists and turns to be had and some you won’t see coming but I think we’re all agreed that Meena can do pretty much anything.

Meena kidnapped her sister Manpreet in Emmerdale
Meena kidnapped her sister Manpreet in Emmerdale. Picture: ITV

She added: "But yes, Meena's judgement day is coming. It won't play out quite as you expect, there will be a lasting effect on a lot of the villagers but I think within the next few months, Meena will get what's coming with her."

This comes after actress Paige previously hinted it could all come crashing down for Meena soon.

She said of her character: "She's having to juggle so many things while also having to keep her mask in the village. Rishi is very suspicious of her, Liam is starting to get suspicious, there's Billy and Dawn snooping around and with Vinny, that adds all of the Dingles into the mix.

"All of that is adding to the stress that she is feeling. But at the same time, she thrives off being spontaneous. It's thrilling to her to be able to kill another person, which is horrible. There is both going on."

