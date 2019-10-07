Corrie's Katie McGlynn shows off transformation ahead of Sinead Tinker's exit

7 October 2019, 16:11 | Updated: 7 October 2019, 16:27

Katie has been hitting the gym since her departure from Corrie
Katie has been hitting the gym since her departure from Corrie. Picture: Instagram

Katie McGlynn has been training at the gym following her departure from Coronation Street

Corrie star Katie McGlynn has showed off her dramatic transformation on Instagram, following her recent departure from her role as Sinead Tinker.

Sharing two photos of her training at the gym, she wrote: "I am feeling much better this week and feel like I am finally getting into the swing of training again.

"My will power is definitely kicking in, I attended a baby shower surrounded by 🍰🍩🥂🍪 and usually when I have trained I think well fudge it & give into the cake!

View this post on Instagram

Week 2 @up_north_pt ! 🏋🏼‍♀️ I am feeling much better this week and feel like I am finally getting into the swing of training again. I have a love/hate relationship with my 1:1s with @oliviadevall 🤣, but it makes such a difference having someone there pushing you (even though it was the first time I told her to f**k off this week). 🤭 . . My will power is definitely kicking in, I attended a baby shower surrounded by 🍰🍩🥂🍪 and usually when I have trained I think well fudge it & give into the cake! But not this time! 🤨 . . Liv watches my every move & really keeps me motivated - I don’t think I would have stuck to the diet so far without her. 💜 . . Bring on next week! 💪🏼 #saynotothecake #personaltraining #fitnessjourney

A post shared by Katie McGlynn (@katiexmcglynn) on

"But not this time!

"Liv watches my every move & really keeps me motivated - I don’t think I would have stuck to the diet so far without her. 💜

"Bring on next week! 💪🏼".

Fans rushed to the comment section to send their well-wishes to Katie, with one writing: "Good for you your smashing it."

Another added: "Keep up the fantastic work".

And a third wrote: "You go girl".

Katie announced she would be leaving Coronation Street earlier this year, and her character Sinead Tinker will die of cervical cancer in upcoming scenes.

Sinead is involved in a heartbreaking cervical cancer storyline
Sinead is involved in a heartbreaking cervical cancer storyline. Picture: ITV

She recently opened up about her storyline on This Morning, telling Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield that women had approached her on street and said it had saved their lives by encouraging them to get smear tests.

"I've had so many messages, people come up to me in person - so many women say thank you very much for doing this storyline, as they went for screenings and found precancerous cells. You forget that you are saving people’s lives," she said.

Katie also revealed that she told show bosses that she wanted Sinead to die, after deciding that it was time for her to leave the soap.

She said: "I was talking to Ian and Kate initially about this story, and I said I think I might want to leave. And then they told me this storyline and I said this is amazing lets please do this. I just sat there and I said 'I want her to die'. Life isn’t a fairytale, people are dying."

