Britain's Got More Talent 'axed' as ITV turn focus to main show and digital platforms

8 October 2019, 12:12

Britain's Got More Talent viewers have been left furious at the decision
Picture: ITV
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Britain’s Got Talent fans have been left distraught after it’s reported the spin-off show is being cancelled.

Britain’s Got More Talent is being axed, it has been reported.

The spin-off show of Britain’s Got Talent previously aired after the main show, and starred Stephen Mulhern as the loved host.

The show aired unseen auditions, behind-the-scenes moments and interviews, as well as fun games with the judges and contestants.

A TV source told The Sun: “Stephen is a much-loved member of the BGT family and everyone loved him on the show.

“Behind the scenes, executives decided it was the right time to move on.”

Stephen Mulhern has hosted Britain's Got More Talent since 2007
Picture: ITV

They continued: “It will be sad to bring the curtain down on it after so many years of laughs. But it is important to move with the times, and the reality is younger audiences who once watched it now consume a lot more of their content online.

“The plan is to focus more on the digital platforms — clips for social media and things like that.”

A spokesperson for ITV has said: “As our 18-34 audience share continues to grow and viewing habits are changing, naturally we are listening to our viewers and focusing more on digital platforms in support of the main show.”

Stephen has been presenting Britain’s Got More Talent since 2007, and has grown himself a strong fan base.

Those people have been taking to social media to share their shock at the news, with some even threatening to boycott the main show.

People have been complaining online about the axing of BGMT
Picture: ITV

The hashtag #SaveBGMT is now trending on Twitter, as people share their anger.

One person Tweeted: “As if Britain’s Got More Talent has been cancelled, day’s ruined now no one talk to me.”

Another added: “Is this a joke? BGMT is hands down the most hilarious spin-off show and a big reason as to why I continue watching BGT in the first place. A very bad move :( #saveBGMT.”

