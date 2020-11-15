How much are Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly worth?

Ant and Dec have been on our screens for over 30 years. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

What is Ant and Dec's net worth and how much do they earn for I'm A Celeb? Find out everything...

I’m A Celebrity has returned to our screens this year, which means we get to watch Ant and Dec every single night.

The pair have been cheering us up for three decades, after first appearing on Byker Grove in 1989.

They are now the face of prime time TV, hosting everything from Britain’s Got Talent, to Saturday Night Takeaway.

But how much are Ant and Dec worth? And how much do they earn for I’m A Celeb? Here’s what we know…

How much are Ant and Dec worth?

Ant, 44, and Dec, 45, have a current net worth of around £62million each.

According to The Sun, they signed a £40million, three-year deal with ITV earlier this year for shows Britain’s Got Talent, I’m A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here!, Saturday Night Takeaway and Ant and Dec’s DNA Journey.

Their new deal could end up being worth £50million if they decide to extend it beyond three years.

The pair first met on the show Byker Grove where they reportedly earned £100 a day.

They then went on to try their hand at music and released the hit single ‘Let’s Get Ready To Rumble’ in 1994.

Ant and Dec started their career in 1989. Picture: PA Images

Ant and Dec then turned to presenting and fronted children’s TV shows such as SMTV Live and CD:UK, before signing up to Pop Idol, Saturday Night Takeaway and Britain’s Got Talent.

They are also reported to have invested a lot of money in property and are believed to own houses worth around £10million combined.

However, in 2019 they lost nearly £2.5 million after investing in a luxury property complex in the Algarve which collapsed.

Ant and Dec also own a production company called Mitre and a promotions firm which is named after Ant’s dog Hurley.

They also own separate production companies, with Ant’s called Teecourt and Dec’s named Deecourt.

