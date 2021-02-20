Who is Ant McPartlin's girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett and when did they get engaged?

Ant recently got engaged to girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett. Picture: Getty/PA

Who is Ant McPartlin engaged to? Your need-to-know on his relationship with fiance Anne-Marie Corbett.

Saturday Night Takeaway finally returns to our screens this weekend, and we cannot wait to find out what our favourite presenting duo have in store for us this series.

Read more: The Masked Singer winner Joss Stone reveals she didn't know the rules of the show until week three

Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly will both return to host the show, which has been adapted in line with coronavirus guidelines.

Last year, Ant got engaged to his longterm girlfriend Anne-Marie Corbett.

Here's your need-to-know on them and their relationship.

Ant and Anne-Marie have been dating since 2018. Picture: Getty

Who is Anne-Marie Corbett and how old is she?

Anne-Marie, 43, was Ant McPartlin's personal assistant before they got together.

She was employed by the same London-based management company as Dec's wife Ali Atsall, but only started working closely with Ant in 2017.

Read more: The Masked Singer’s Ne-Yo reveals his four-year-old son was the only one in his family to guess he was Badger

When did Ant and Anne-Marie Corbett get together?

Ant and Anne-Marie reportedly got together in 2018, with the pair being spotted together in March of that year.

Anne-Marie used to be Ant's PA. Picture: Getty

When did Ant and Anne-Marie Corbett get engaged?

The pair got engaged on Christmas Eve in December 2020, with a spokesperson for the couple confirming the news.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, they said: "Ant and Amzie are delighted to announce their engagement. The proposal took place on Christmas Eve at home in a very romantic setting."

A source also told The Sun: "Ant has been planning this for some time - but wanted to make sure the moment was just right.

"He's a traditionalist, so got down on one knee after first checking with Anne Marie's family that he had their blessing. It was super-romantic, and obviously Anne-Marie said 'yes' straight away.

"Obviously getting engaged in the midst of a pandemic isn't ideal when it comes to planning a wedding... at the moment a summer ceremony is looking extremely unlikely, so it may well be a 2022 affair."

Anne-Marie and Ant got engaged over Christmas. Picture: PA

When will Ant and Anne-Marie get married?

It isn't yet known when the couple will tie the knot, but it has been reported that Declan Donnelly will be best man they do.

According to The Sun, Dec and Ali are 'thrilled' for the couple.

NOW READ:

Ant McPartlin opens up about reuniting with estranged dad Raymond after 32 years apart