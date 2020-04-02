Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins full line-up revealed from Katie Price to Joey Essex and Jack Maynard

The line-up has been revealed for the new series of Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins. Picture: PA/Channel 4

By Alice Dear

SAS: Who Dares Wins will return to Channel 4 very soon, and this is who will be at the mercy of Ant Middleton.

Channel 4's hit show Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, starring former solider Ant Middleton, will return to screens very soon.

The show sees a number of celebrities attempt to survive as they are put through realistic SAS training, testing both their physical capabilities as well as their mental strength.

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby shares sneaky parenting hack to keep kids busy in the Easter holidays

The stars of the 2020 series have now been announced, and here's everything you need to know about them:

The series will see the celebrities tested mentally and physically. Picture: Channel 4

Katie Price

TV star Katie Price will be appearing on the next series of Celebrity SAS. Picture: PA

Katie Price, 41, is a former glamour model turned TV personality and businesswoman.

Katie is somewhat of a reality TV star, having appeared on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! twice, Celebrity Big Brother and a series of her own TV shows including My Crazy Life.

Katie is mum to five children; Harvey, Princess, Junior, Bunny and Jett.

The star was formerly married to Peter Andre, who she met on I'm A Celebrity, as well as Alex Reid and Kieran Hayler.

Joey Essex

How will Essex boy Joey manage in the SAS training? Picture: PA

Joey Essex, 29, is a reality TV star who first found fame on The Only Way Is Essex.

Since then, Joey has appeared on shows such as I'm A Celebrity, Celebrity Masterchef, Celebs Go Dating and Celebrity Ex On The Beach.

Anthea Turner

Anthea Turner will be testing her physical and mental strength on the new series. Picture: PA

Anthea Turner, 59, is a Tv presenter famous for roles on Blue Peter and GMTV.

Anthea also presented Top Of The Pops from 1988 to 1991, as well as the National Lottery between 1994 and 1996.

The TV star is not new to reality TV, having taken part in The Jump in 2013.

Helen Skelton

Helen Skelton will be saying goodbye to Countryfile for a very different experience. Picture: PA

Helen Skelton, 36, is a TV presenter and actress, most famous for her role hosting Blue Peter between 2008 and 2013.

Since then, Helen has become the host of Countryfile.

Helen is married to rugby player Richie Myler who she has two sons with.

Brendan Cole

Strictly Come Dancing star Brendan Cole will be put through his paces on Celebrity SAS. Picture: PA

Brendan Cole, 43, is a ballroom dancer, most famous for his former role on Strictly Come Dancing as a professional.

Throughout his time on Strictly, Brendan was paired up with celebrities Lisa Snowdon, Kelly Brook, Natasha Kaplinsky and Sophie Ellis-Bextor.

Between 2005 and 2009, Brendan also played judge on the New Zealand version of Strictly, Dancing With The Stars.

Brendan is married to blogger Zoe Hobbs, and has two children; Aurelia and Dante.

John Fashanu

John Fashanu is a former professional footballer. Picture: PA

John Fashanu, 57, is a former professional footballer turned TV presenter.

Following his football career, John hosted Gladiators alongside Ulrika Johnson as well as his own show, Fash's Football Challenge.

This isn't John's first reality TV stint, having appeared on I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! back in 2003.

Nikki Sanderson

Nikki Sanderson is best known for her role on Hollyoaks. Picture: PA

Nikki Sanderson, 36, is an actress best know for her roles on a number of soaps.

Between 1999 and 2005 Nikki played Candice Stowe on Coronation Street before moving on to star in Heartbeat for a year.

However, Nikki's biggest role is as Maxine Minniver on Hollyoaks, where the star has been since 2012.

Nikki has been in a relationship with Greg Whitehurst since 2015.

Jack Maynard

Jack Maynard is attempting another reality TV show after his time of I'm A Celebrity was cut short. Picture: PA

Jack Maynard, 25, is a YouTube vlogger.

Jack boasts a huge 1.54million subscribers on his YouTube channel, and is friends with the likes of Joe Sugg, also famous for his YouTube channel.

Jack appeared on I'm A Celebrity back in 2017, however, his time on the show was cut short after he was found at the centre of a Twitter scandal.

Jack is also the brother of singer and songwriter Connor Maynard.

Locksmith

Locksmith will be saying goodbye to music for some time as he puts himself forward for SAS: Who Dares Wins. Picture: PA

Locksmith is a musician, best known for his work as Rudimental's DJ.

Locksmith's real name is Leon Rolle.

Lauren Steadman

Paralympian Lauren Steadman will be joining Ant Middleton on the journey. Picture: PA

Lauren Steadman, 27, is a Paralmpic athlete who has competed in both swimming and paratriathlon.

In 2018, Lauren appeared on Strictly Come Dancing and made it to the semi finals before being sent home.

Tony Bellew

Former boxer Tony Bellew will be testing his strength in the new show. Picture: PA

Tony Bellew, 37, is a former professional boxer.

Tony was active in the sport between 2007 and 2018.