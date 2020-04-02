Holly Willoughby shares sneaky parenting hack to keep kids busy in the Easter holidays

Holly Willoughby accidentally let slip a little white lie she has been telling to her children.

While parents everywhere continue to home-school their kids during the coronavirus pandemic, Holly Willoughby has revealed her very own hack to keep her children busy.

The This Morning presenter shares Harry, 10, Belle, eight, and five-year-old Chester with husband Dan Baldwin.

And speaking on yesterday’s show, 39-year-old Holly revealed she’s deliberately not told them the Easter break is coming up because ‘there’s nothing else to do’.

Holly Willoughby admitted to lying to her children. Picture: ITV

"My kids don't even know it's the Easter Holidays,” she said, continuing: “I haven't told them that, they have no idea.

"We're just carrying on because there's nothing else to do."

Realising she’d just blown her cover, the star added: "They're probably watching this now. That was a really stupid thing to say. I'm only joking, kids!"

This comes after Holly and her co-star Phillip Schofield revealed their own home-schooling tips.

Speaking to Vanessa Feltz and psychologist Emma Kenny last week, Holly said: "I think the biggest gift you can give your children right now at this moment in time is not necessarily to give them a big timetable of things to do. It's just to make them feel as calm and as loved and as safe as possible."

Phillip, 57, added that parents should take the opportunity to read more with their children.

He said: "We've just had World Book Day. What was the one thing that so many kids have lost touch with? Reading. So if you can reconnect people with reading, then just sit and have a couple of hours a day where you say, 'Right, let's get a couple of books and let's do something we wouldn't normally do.'"

Holly has previously had experience of taking her children out of school, as the kids came with her during her stint as a presenter on I’m A Celebrity in 2018.

Talking to Phil when she first landed the gig in Australia, Holly said: "The weird thing is, when I first found out, it's very exciting.

"It's kind of bittersweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for – and the kids are coming with me – and I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work.”

