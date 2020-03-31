Alison Hammond has Phil and Holly in stitches after hysterical This Morning baking fail

31 March 2020, 15:02

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The showbiz presenter turned her hand to baking for a segment on today's show and she forgot a vital ingredient.

Alison Hammond has left fans begging for more after she made an epic blunder during today's episode of This Morning.

The TV personality joined the show's hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as she guest presented a baking segment on the show, something she never normally does.

Alison had a cooking segment
Alison had a cooking segment. Picture: ITV

The reason behind Alison's appearance was because she will be starring on tonight's episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off, where she cooks some amazing chocolate brownies.

She then decided she would recreate the brownies on the show, and teach the viewers how to make them just as she had... but something went wrong.

The mum-of-one admitted the recipe wasn't her own, but her cousin's, and was the best recipe she'd ever tried.

Her mixture looked a little dry
Her mixture looked a little dry. Picture: ITV

After she measured all of the right ingredients and had melted her chocolate and butter in a bain-marie, the star proceeded to mix them all together.

After she'd added sugar, cocoa powder and so on to the mix, the camera filmed the bowl from above and all three of the presenters had realised something was not quite right.

Alison began to laugh as she admitted "it doesn't usually look this dry".

That's when Phillip and Holly burst into fits of laughter as he pointed out Alison hadn't even added any eggs to the mix.

Alison managed it in the end
Alison managed it in the end. Picture: ITV

After realising her huge gaffe, Holly told Alison she only had a minute left of her segment, so she began to panic.

The star grabbed a bowl and quickly whipped up some eggs, threw them into the mix, making it look pretty normal again, added some chocolate chips before throwing it into the over and revealing a perfect batch she'd made earlier.

This all left everyone in fits of giggles as they couldn't believe Alison's mistake, and fans were also delight by the hilarity of the section.

One fan said: "Alison Hammond cooking brownies on This Morning- TV GOLD! Just no words apart from Thank You"

Another added "I have actual tears watching Alison trying to cook, can we have her cook more often please @thismorning"

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

When was Netflix's Tiger King filmed?

When was Netflix's Tiger King filmed?

Doc Antle can be seen in the background of Britney Spears' 2001 VMA performance

Tiger King: what is the link between Doc Antle and Britney Spears?
Everything you need to know about Netflix's Tiger King

Tiger King: What is the true story behind the Netflix series and what happens at the end?
Killing Eve is back two weeks early

Killing Eve Season 3 release date brought forward to April amid coronavirus lockdown
The true story behind Netflix's The Tiger King

Who is the Tiger King and what is the Netflix documentary about?

Trending on Heart

Is your skin still suffering break outs amid the lockdown?

This is why your skin is still breaking out during self-isolation and lockdown

News

The UK's cases of coronavirus are increasing daily

Coronavirus UK map: Where in Britain are the confirmed COVID-19 cases as cases rise to 25,150?

Lifestyle

If you're after a tipple, it can be sorted

How you can get wine, beer and all alcohol delivered right to your door

Food & Health

It's possible to give yourself a decent trim from home

Hairdressers and barbers explain how to cut your own hair at home during quarantine

Beauty

The UK will be able to see the Pink Super Moon this April – from home, obviously

An April Super Pink Moon is on it's way, and it will be the biggest and brightest of the year

Lifestyle