Alison Hammond has Phil and Holly in stitches after hysterical This Morning baking fail

By Mared Parry

The showbiz presenter turned her hand to baking for a segment on today's show and she forgot a vital ingredient.

Alison Hammond has left fans begging for more after she made an epic blunder during today's episode of This Morning.

The TV personality joined the show's hosts Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield as she guest presented a baking segment on the show, something she never normally does.

Alison had a cooking segment. Picture: ITV

The reason behind Alison's appearance was because she will be starring on tonight's episode of The Great Celebrity Bake Off, where she cooks some amazing chocolate brownies.

She then decided she would recreate the brownies on the show, and teach the viewers how to make them just as she had... but something went wrong.

The mum-of-one admitted the recipe wasn't her own, but her cousin's, and was the best recipe she'd ever tried.

Her mixture looked a little dry. Picture: ITV

After she measured all of the right ingredients and had melted her chocolate and butter in a bain-marie, the star proceeded to mix them all together.

After she'd added sugar, cocoa powder and so on to the mix, the camera filmed the bowl from above and all three of the presenters had realised something was not quite right.

Alison began to laugh as she admitted "it doesn't usually look this dry".

That's when Phillip and Holly burst into fits of laughter as he pointed out Alison hadn't even added any eggs to the mix.

Alison managed it in the end. Picture: ITV

After realising her huge gaffe, Holly told Alison she only had a minute left of her segment, so she began to panic.

The star grabbed a bowl and quickly whipped up some eggs, threw them into the mix, making it look pretty normal again, added some chocolate chips before throwing it into the over and revealing a perfect batch she'd made earlier.

This all left everyone in fits of giggles as they couldn't believe Alison's mistake, and fans were also delight by the hilarity of the section.

One fan said: "Alison Hammond cooking brownies on This Morning- TV GOLD! Just no words apart from Thank You"

Another added "I have actual tears watching Alison trying to cook, can we have her cook more often please @thismorning"