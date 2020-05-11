How old is Normal People actor Paul Mescal and who is he dating?

Paul Mescal plays Connel in Normal People. Picture: Instagram/BBC

Who plays Connell in Normal People and does he have a partner? Here's what we know..

While the whole nation has fallen in love with new BBC drama Normal People, they have also fallen in love with main character Connell.

Played by actor Paul Mescal, Connell has melted hearts across the nation with his Irish accent and chain necklace.

But who much do we know about Paul and his personal life? Find out everything…

How old is Paul Mescal from Normal People?

Paul Mescal is 24-years-old and was born and raised in Maynooth, County Kildare.

He started his career in theatre, starring in the The Great Gatsby as the lead at the Gate Theatre.

Paul Mescal plays Connell in Normal People. Picture: BBC

The actor has also had parts in A Midsummer Night's Dream and A Portrait of the Artist as a Young Man with the Rough Magic Theatre company for the 2018 Dublin Theatre Festival and Kilkenny Arts Festival.

Despite Normal People being his first major TV role, the talented star is being tipped as the next James Bond, with critics predicting he will make it big in Hollywood.

Read More: The stunning Italian villa on Normal People is available to rent on Airbnb for £31pp

Does Paul Mescal have a partner?

Paul has not spoken much about his love life, but he seemingly is not dating anyone at the moment.

He did tell Vogue an inventive way in which he dodged a date, admitting: "The only way out for me, in my head, was to fake a phone call and pretend that my friend was in hospital.

"I got off the phone — I thought I had given my greatest performance — and said, 'Oh my friend is in hospital, I have to go'."

Speaking to Mr Porter magazine, Mescal opened up about how he wanted to have a relationship like Connell and Marianne's.

He explained: "...but only in the last chapter of the book when they have such a deep connection emotionally and physically.

"That might be a dragon that I might be chasing for a long time."

Speaking to Mashable, he added: "...to be able to actually end up with your soulmate is a rarity — even to find your soulmate, and I'm not even sure if I believe in that as a concept."

Read More: Where is Normal People filmed? Find out about the filming locations from Sligo to Dublin

Are Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones dating in real life?

Unfortunately, the Connell and Marianne actors aren’t dating in real life.

While Paul has kept his love life on the down low, his co-star Daisy is currently in a relationship with 29-year-old actor Tom Varey who has appeared in shows including Game of Thrones, Ackley Bridge and No Offence.

Now Read: Normal people soundtrack: Every song from the series revealed