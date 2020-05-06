The stunning Italian villa on Normal People is available to rent on Airbnb for £31pp

6 May 2020, 11:53

You can stay at the villa in Italy which features on BBC’s Normal People.

It seems as though the whole nation is hooked on the new BBC drama Normal People.

Well, now fans of the show can get a little bit closer to characters Marianne and Connell, as the beautiful Italian villa featured in the series is available to rent on Airbnb.

During one episode of the 12 episode series, the main characters stay at a holiday home during a trip to Italy with their friends.

Located just 35km north of Rome, the villa - called II Casale on Tenuta Verzano - is close to the village of Sant’Oreste in Trieste.

The Italian villa from Normal People. Picture: Airbnb
The Italian villa from Normal People is available on Airbnb. Picture: Airbnb

The two-bedroom property sleeps up to six people and has a separate living area, dining room and kitchenette.

It also includes a private swimming pool and is set in beautiful grounds.

Read More: Where is Normal People filmed? Find out about the filming locations from Sligo to Dublin

Host Giada, describes it as: “An old farmhouse with an uncontaminated charm, immersed in the Roman countryside and belonging to the same family for over 150 years. It enjoys an incomparable view, with a well-kept park and a splendid swimming pool.”

If you fancy spending summer 2021 in this stunning property, one night starts from £189, so between six guests this is just £31pp per night.

There is a swimming pool at the Italian villa. Picture: Airbnb
Connell and Marianne stayed in the Italian villa during Normal People. Picture: BBC

The farmhouse also has its own Instagram account and plenty of five-star reviews from former guests.

One holidaymaker wrote back in August last year: “This place was amazing, beautiful location, off the beaten track. Truly stunning. You’ll need a car, but close enough to lots of beautiful villages, and 40 mins from Rome. I couldn’t recommend this place more.”

Another added: “The home is in a dreamlike setting: rolling hills, views of the valley below and San Oreste above. Our hosts stocked the kitchen with coffee, biscuits, yogurt, fruit, and milk. It is a quiet, serene and beautiful place.”

Now Read: Normal people soundtrack: Every song from the series revealed

