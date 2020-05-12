Who plays Peggy in Normal People? And what else has actress India Mullen been in?

India Mullen plays Peggy in Normal People. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Who is Peggy in Normal People and what do we know about India Mullen?

Normal People has become the nation’s new TV obsession.

BBC Three’s adaptation of Sally Rooney’s novel sees the rollercoaster love story of Connell and Marianne as they tackle life’s struggles and find their way back to one another.

While the TV series sees incredible acting from leads Paul Mescal and Daisy Edgar-Jones, supporting actress India Mullen has also caught the attention of viewers for her portrayal of Marianne’s friend Peggy.

So, who is India Mullen and what else has she been in? Find out everything…

Who plays Peggy in Normal People?

Marianne becomes friends with Peggy when she moves away to study at Trinity College university in Dublin, but the pair’s relationship proves volatile.

Peggy is played by 23-year-old India Mullen who was formally trained at The Gaiety School Of Acting in Dublin, Ireland.

What else has Normal People actress India Mullen been in?

Before joining the cast of Normal People, her biggest role to date came in Red Rock, an Irish crime drama set in a fictional seaside town near Dublin. She starred as the daughter of a murdered man.

India also appeared in the BBC’s Little Women mini-series, which aired over the Christmas period in 2017, and in Women On The Verge, a dark comedy from Sharon Horgan.

The actress is also a fan of photography and often shoots with a 35mm camera, showing off her impressive pictures on Instagram.

Connell actor himself, Paul Mescal recently shared a series of images which he captioned: "The best part of this shoot was that one of my best mates the crazily talented @indiamullen (who is also INSANELY brilliant as Peggy in 'Normal People') shot it."

India Mullen and Paul Mescal are isolating together. Picture: Instagram

And it seems as though the pair are very good friends, as India is currently on lockdown with Paul.

Back in March, Paul, 24, posted a picture of himself and a friend with the caption "New housemates hu dis [sic]", and tagged India in it.

In a photo of the cast of Normal People reuniting over a video call, Paul and India can also be seen in the same camera.

