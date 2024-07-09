Exclusive

Paul Mescal talks Russell Crowe legacy as Gladiator II trailer drops

How Paul Mescal really feels about Russell Crowe watching Gladiator II 👀

By Alice Dear

As the first trailer for Ridley Scott's new film Gladiator II drops, Heart's Pandora chats to star of the sequel Paul Mescal as he steps into the shoes of Russell Crowe.

Paul Mescal, 28, has taken on his biggest role to date, starring as Lucius alongside the likes of Denzel Washington, Pedro Pascal and Joseph Quinn in Ridley Scott's Gladiator II.

The film comes 24 years after the release of the first instalment, starring Russell Crowe as the iconic Maximus. While Paul is playing a different character in a different time of the Roman Empire, people can't help but draw some comparisons between the two.

So, how is Paul feeling about Russell Crowe seeing Gladiator II for the first time? As it turns out, he's really excited! He's even more excited for the audience to watch the cinematic masterpiece, however, commenting that these films are made for them.

Paul caught up with Heart's Pandora this week to talk about his upcoming film as the first trailer drops. You can watch the full interview in the player above.

