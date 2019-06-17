Friends cast reunite for Courteney Cox’s 55th birthday
17 June 2019, 16:02
Jennifer Aniston and Lisa Kudrow posed for a candid selfie with the birthday girl
Courteney Cox reunited the cast of iconic sitcom Friends as she celebrated her 55th birthday.
The actress shared a selfie of herself sandwiched between Lisa Kudrow and Jennifer Aniston.
Courteney captioned the shot: "How lucky am I to celebrate my birthday with these two??? I love you girls."
Jennifer Aniston recently confirmed that she is up for returning to the role of Rachel Green in a reboot of the popular sitcom.
While appearing on The Ellen DeGeneres Show recently, Jennifer claimed how she had a change of heart after years of being questioned on a potential return.
She explained: "Well, 'no' was getting me nowhere, 'maybe' was getting me nowhere. So, I don't know, I thought I'd try 'yes.' See what happened."
Jennifer, 50, went on to say "never say never" to a fully-fledged Friends return, but insisted there are "no plans in the immediate future."
During the interview with Ellen, the actress said, "Listen, I told you this, I would do it... The girls would do it and the boys would do it, I’m sure."
