Dr Hilary warns public to not nap in the day during coronavirus lockdown

By Alice Dear

Dr Hilary told Good Morning Britain viewers to avoid sleeping in the day in order to improve their quality of sleep at night.

Dr Hilary appeared on Good Morning Britain today alongside Lorraine to help answer viewers questions around the coronavirus pandemic.

During the show, the pair got talking about people who are having difficulty sleeping during the lockdown due to stress and worry over themselves and loved ones.

Among other tips, Dr Hilary warned viewers that they should not be napping in the day.

Dr Hilary told Good Morning Britain viewers to avoid napping in the day during lockdown. Picture: ITV

He explained: "Napping during the day is a no-no.

"If you nap during the day it will definitely impinge on your quality of sleep at night, so try to avoid that."

He continued: "If you feel a little bit sleepy in the afternoon, especially after lunch, keep yourself busy. Get up, get going, walk, maybe do your exercise then."

Dr Hilary explained that napping in the day will negatively effect your quality of sleep in the night. Picture: ITV

The Doctor also added that it is understandable that some people are struggling to sleep, as they are watching the news and worrying about the future.

However, he said that is it important for us to take time to switch off and to distract ourselves from time-to-time.

He said: "I think people are on hyper alert, they're listening to the news, they're worrying about the future, and that can be exhausting, that sort of mental concentration, often on worst case scenarios. That can be draining.

"And it's important to be able to switch off, to distract yourself from time to time."

Dr Hilary went on: "Exercise is really important because that does help you to sleep well and give you a better quality of sleep."

Dr Hilary recommended going exercise or going for a walk when you feel sleepy in the day. Picture: Getty

This comes a day after Dr Hilary told the public not to wash their cars during the lockdown.

The Doctor told viewers on the morning show that washing their cars in non-essential and should only be done if the dirt blocks your view on windscreens.

