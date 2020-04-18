Britain's Got Talent winners: Who has won the ITV talent show over the years?

Here are all the Britain's Got Talent winner from season 1 to 13. Picture: ITV

By Alice Dear

As Britain's Got Talent returns for the 14th series, we take a look back at all the winners from the ITV talent show over the years.

Britain's Got Talent has returned to our screens, as Ant and Dec host the audition segment of the show.

Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon are all looking for the next big act in the UK, and someone to walk away with the cash prize of £250,000.

While this year's winner is yet to be decided, we take a look back at all the winners from series one and beyond:

Season 1 (2007)

Winner: Paul Potts

Paul Potts was the winner of the first series of Britain's Got Talent back in 2007. Picture: ITV

Season 2 (2008)

Winner: George Sampson

Runner-up: Signature

George Sampson impressed the UK with his dance moves and won the show in 2008. Picture: ITV

Season 3 (2009)

Winner: Diversity

Runner-up: Susan Boyle

Diversity have gone on to become the biggest dance group in the UK since winning BGT in 2009. Picture: ITV

Season 4 (2010)

Winner: Spelbound

Runner-up: Twist and Pulse

Acrobatics group Spelbound won the title during the fourth series. Picture: ITV

Season 5 (2011)

Winner: Jai McDowall

Runner-up: Ronan Parke

Singer Jai McDowall won Britain's Got Talent in 2011. Picture: ITV

Season 6 (2012)

Winner: Ashleigh and Pudsey

Runner-up: Jonathan and Charlotte

Ashleigh and Pudsey became the first dog act to win BGT in 2012. Picture: ITV

Season 7 (2013)

Winner: Attraction

Runner-up: Jack Carroll

Attraction won the show in 2013. Picture: ITV

Season 8 (2014)

Winner: Collabro

Runner-up: Lucy Kay

Collabro won Britain's Got Talent back in 2014. Picture: ITV

Season 9 (2015)

Winner: Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse

Runner-up: Jamie Raven

Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse became the second dog act to win Britain's Got Talent during series eight. Picture: ITV

Season 10 (2016)

Winner: Richard Jones

Runner-up: Wayne Woodard

Magician Richard Jones left the judges astounded and ended up winning the show in 2016. Picture: ITV

Season 11 (2017)

Winner: Tokio Myers

Runner-up: Issy Simpson

Season 11 saw pianist Tokio Myers win the show. Picture: ITV

Season 12 (2018)

Winner: Lost Voice Guy

Runner-up: Robert White

'Lost Voice Guy' won the show back in 2018. Picture: ITV

Season 13 (2019)

Winner: Colin Thackery

Runner-up: X (Marc Spelmann)

89-year-old Colin Thackery won BGT last year. Picture: ITV

