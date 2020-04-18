Britain's Got Talent winners: Who has won the ITV talent show over the years?
18 April 2020, 18:30 | Updated: 18 April 2020, 18:31
As Britain's Got Talent returns for the 14th series, we take a look back at all the winners from the ITV talent show over the years.
Britain's Got Talent has returned to our screens, as Ant and Dec host the audition segment of the show.
Judges Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, David Walliams and Alesha Dixon are all looking for the next big act in the UK, and someone to walk away with the cash prize of £250,000.
While this year's winner is yet to be decided, we take a look back at all the winners from series one and beyond:
Season 1 (2007)
Winner: Paul Potts
Season 2 (2008)
Winner: George Sampson
Runner-up: Signature
Season 3 (2009)
Winner: Diversity
Runner-up: Susan Boyle
Season 4 (2010)
Winner: Spelbound
Runner-up: Twist and Pulse
Season 5 (2011)
Winner: Jai McDowall
Runner-up: Ronan Parke
Season 6 (2012)
Winner: Ashleigh and Pudsey
Runner-up: Jonathan and Charlotte
Season 7 (2013)
Winner: Attraction
Runner-up: Jack Carroll
Season 8 (2014)
Winner: Collabro
Runner-up: Lucy Kay
Season 9 (2015)
Winner: Jules O'Dwyer & Matisse
Runner-up: Jamie Raven
Season 10 (2016)
Winner: Richard Jones
Runner-up: Wayne Woodard
Season 11 (2017)
Winner: Tokio Myers
Runner-up: Issy Simpson
Season 12 (2018)
Winner: Lost Voice Guy
Runner-up: Robert White
Season 13 (2019)
Winner: Colin Thackery
Runner-up: X (Marc Spelmann)
