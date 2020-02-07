The X Factor will not return this year as Simon Cowell decides to 'rest the series'

The ITV show isn't as popular as it once was. Picture: ITV

The popular ITV show has been put on ice for a year by its creator Simon Cowell.

We won't be getting The X Factor back on our screens anytime soon, it has recently been announced.

The Sun has revealed that the singing competition show, which has run for an impressive 16 years on our screens is set to take a break this year.

Simon has decided to go back on his deal. Picture: PA

Simon Cowell has just signed a new deal which will make sure Britain's Got Talent is aired until 2024, as well as a new 2020 series of The X factor.

However, sources have revealed that the show won't return until 2021.

A TV insider has said the music boss has decided to rest the show to see if there's any life in it before trying to bring it back.

They said: “Simon wants to really think through the show and how to reinvigorate it for the future.

“Although The X Factor is contracted for one more series, ITV totally understand the rationale behind the idea of resting it this year and want to give Simon and the team the time to do what they feel is right.”

Simon has already tried to revamp the series. Picture: ITV

Simon attempted to revamp the format last year by introducing two new versions, X Factor: Celebrity and X Factor: The Band.

However, neither of the series provided incredible ratings, which saw them slip lower.

The X factor was at its best in the early 2010s, with Olly Murs, One Direction, Little Mix, JLS, James Arthur and Alexandra Burke among many who gained superstardom from the show.

It's launched endless huge recording over the past 16 years, but it's recently become a lot less popular.

A spokesman for Britain’s Got Talent and The X Factor said: “Plans for this autumn are still being finalised and will be announced in due course. We are currently filming Britain’s Got Talent 2020.”