Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer contestant Fayth reveals whole family cried at incredible audition

By Mared Parry

The talented 12-year-old joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast.

We're already hooked on this year's Britain's Got Talent, and we've seen endless incredible acts hit the stage and go through to the next round.

However, a lucky four acts are to be given the golden buzzer by each of the judges, and Simon decided to use his fast-track pass to the semi-final to the very talented Fayth Ifil on Saturday's episode.

Fayth has wowed the UK. Picture: ITV

Fayth, 12, joined Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast earlier today, and spoke via FaceTime to the presenters about her experience on the show so far.

Amanda, who is of course one of the BGT judges, recalled the moment when Fayth stepped on that stage and performed Tina Turner's Proud Mary in front of 3,000 people.

She asked Fayth:"How was the reaction to the show on Saturday?", and the singer replied: "I wanted to hold back my tears...

"My dad said he had something in his eye, my mum was crying and we had my family on FaceTime, they were crying too".

Fayth's sassy performance was loved by all. Picture: ITV

She continued: "It was weird watching myself, I was like 'is that really me?' but it was me, so I was quite shocked about that, I couldn't believe I was on TV!".

Fayth, who has performed in Tina! The Musical, School of Rock and Annie in London's West End has admitted that she's excited to have the spotlight on her for a change, rather than being in the background.

When she was asked by the presenters whether or not she found it hard to keep her success a secret over the past few month since it was filmed, Fayth replied: "I found it easy, my mum found it harder, she wanted to blurt it out!

"I got thousands of followers on the day, I'm up to around 2,000 now!

"My friends were so supportive and I’m so grateful to have so many supportive people around me".