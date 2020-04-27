Britain's Got Talent golden buzzer contestant Fayth reveals whole family cried at incredible audition

27 April 2020, 14:59 | Updated: 27 April 2020, 15:02

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The talented 12-year-old joined Jamie Theakston and Amanda Holden on Heart Breakfast.

We're already hooked on this year's Britain's Got Talent, and we've seen endless incredible acts hit the stage and go through to the next round.

However, a lucky four acts are to be given the golden buzzer by each of the judges, and Simon decided to use his fast-track pass to the semi-final to the very talented Fayth Ifil on Saturday's episode.

Fayth has wowed the UK
Fayth has wowed the UK. Picture: ITV

Fayth, 12, joined Amanda Holden and Jamie Theakston on Heart Breakfast earlier today, and spoke via FaceTime to the presenters about her experience on the show so far.

Amanda, who is of course one of the BGT judges, recalled the moment when Fayth stepped on that stage and performed Tina Turner's Proud Mary in front of 3,000 people.

She asked Fayth:"How was the reaction to the show on Saturday?", and the singer replied: "I wanted to hold back my tears...

"My dad said he had something in his eye, my mum was crying and we had my family on FaceTime, they were crying too".

Fayth's sassy performance was loved by all
Fayth's sassy performance was loved by all. Picture: ITV

She continued: "It was weird watching myself, I was like 'is that really me?' but it was me, so I was quite shocked about that, I couldn't believe I was on TV!".

Fayth, who has performed in Tina! The Musical, School of Rock and Annie in London's West End has admitted that she's excited to have the spotlight on her for a change, rather than being in the background.

When she was asked by the presenters whether or not she found it hard to keep her success a secret over the past few month since it was filmed, Fayth replied: "I found it easy, my mum found it harder, she wanted to blurt it out!

"I got thousands of followers on the day, I'm up to around 2,000 now!

"My friends were so supportive and I’m so grateful to have so many supportive people around me".

More TV & Movies

See more More TV & Movies

Who is Paul Sinha? Find out everything about The Chase star

Who is Chaser Paul Sinha and what has he said about his Parkinson's diagnosis?
Ant Middleton and his wife Emilie

Who is Ant Middleton’s wife? And how many children do they have together?
Whitney Dean has gone missing from Walford

Where is Whitney Dean in EastEnders and what happened to her?
The star opened up about her weight loss

Anne Hegerty weight loss: how The Chase star lost 3 stone

Anne has been on The Chase for years

Is Anne Hegerty married and how old is The Chase star?

Trending on Heart

This chocolate quiz has left people doubting how much they love their chocolate bars

This viral chocolate bar challenge has left even the biggest chocoholics stumped, but can you figure it out?

Lifestyle

Mark has his wife Katie have been hit by 'cheating' claims

Who is Mark Labbett's wife Katie and what happened with the cheating claims?

Celebrities

Holly couldn't stop laughing as Phillip tried yoga poses during the segment

This Morning fans in fits of laughter as Phillip Schofield ‘farts’ during yoga segment

This Morning

Greggs is reportedly planning on reopening a small amount of stores

Greggs to reopen some stores across the UK during lockdown

Lifestyle

The most popular baby names of the year have been revealed (stock images)

The most popular baby names of 2020 revealed - with Asher topping the list for boys

Lifestyle