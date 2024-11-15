The best movies of 2024 so far, ranked

15 November 2024, 14:04

The best movies of 2024
The best movies of 2024. Picture: Alamy

By Tom Eames

Surprise comebacks, epic sequels and family favourites.

As 2024 comes to a close, we're looking back at some of the very best films that came out this year.

From summer blockbusters to heartwarming biopics, here are the movies we enjoyed the most in 2024.

  1. Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

    BEETLEJUICE BEETLEJUICE | Official Trailer

    Beetlejuice 2 managed the tough feat of successfully bringing back the wild, ghostly antics we loved from the original.

    Michael Keaton returns as the eccentric Beetlejuice, with Winona Ryder reprising her role as Lydia Deetz. This time, Lydia’s daughter (played by Jenna Ortega) finds herself in a spooky situation, summoning the infamous ghost once more.

    Directed by Tim Burton, the sequel has plenty of zany effects, dark humour, and that classic creepy-yet-charming style.

  2. Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

    FURIOSA : A MAD MAX SAGA | OFFICIAL TRAILER #1

    Directed by George Miller, Furiosa served as a prequel to the excellent Fury Road, delving into the origins of the titular character.

    This time, Anya Taylor-Joy took over from Charlize Theron, delivering a compelling performance as Furiosa, while Chris Hemsworth’s portrayal of Dementus was a joy.

    Like its predecessor, it was lauded for its breathtaking action sequences and rich world-building, though some missed the presence of Tom Hardy's Mad Max. Because, you know, it's a Mad Max movie after all.

  3. Monkey Man

    Monkey Man | Official Trailer

    Monkey Man marked Dev Patel’s debut as a director (with Jordan Peele as producer), and he also took the lead as Kid, a character on a mission for revenge against corrupt forces in a gritty, fictional Indian city.

    Drawing from the legend of Hanuman, the film mixes hard-hitting action with social commentary, giving it an intense yet grounded feel. Patel shines both in front of and behind the camera, and this deserved more love at the time of release.

  4. Bad Boys: Ride or Die

    BAD BOYS: RIDE OR DIE – Official Trailer (HD)

    You wouldn't necessarily think that a fourth installment in the Bad Boys franchise would be a cracker, but it's so much fun.

    A much-needed career boost for Will Smith, he returns as Miami detective Mike Lowrey opposite longtime pal Martin Lawrence as Marcus Burnett, who find themselves on the run after their late captain is implicated in a drug cartel scandal.

    The action sequences were some of the greatest of 2024, and the enduring chemistry between Smith and Lawrence makes it one of the series' best.

  5. My Old Ass

    My Old Ass | Official Trailer

    This coming-of-age comedy-drama stars former Nashville star Maisy Stella as Elliott, an 18-year-old who, during a hallucinogenic experience, encounters her 39-year-old self, played by Aubrey Plaza.

    This meeting with her 39-year-old self pushes Elliott to rethink her ideas about love, family, and what she really wants from life. It’s funny, unexpected, and surprisingly touching.

  6. Challengers

    CHALLENGERS | Official Trailer 2

    Challengers is a fun dive into the world of tennis, with added naughtiness.

    Zendaya pulls you right into a love triangle full of tension and passion, opposite Josh O'Connor and Mike Faist.

    It’s got ambition, rivalry, and just enough drama to keep things spicy.

  7. The Wild Robot

    The Wild Robot | Official Trailer

    The Wild Robot, based on the popular children’s book by Peter Brown, follows Roz, a robot who unexpectedly finds herself stranded on a remote island.

    Navigating the wilderness, she learns to adapt and even makes friends with the local animals, becoming a part of the natural world she was never designed for.

    The story beautifully balances adventure and heart, with themes of resilience, friendship, and identity. It can resonate with both kids and adults, making it a touching tale of survival and connection with nature in a tech-filled world.

  8. Heretic

    Heretic | Official Trailer HD | A24

    Hugh Grant as a horrible villain? Sign us up!

    Heretic is a psychological thriller that showcases Hugh Grant in a chilling departure from his usual roles. Directed by Scott Beck and Bryan Woods, the film follows two young Mormon missionaries, portrayed by Sophie Thatcher and Chloe East, who encounter the enigmatic Mr Reed (Grant).

    What begins as a routine visit spirals into a tense game of cat-and-mouse, challenging their faith and resilience. The film’s atmospheric tension and thought-provoking themes make it a standout in the horror genre this year.

    What has Hugh Grant got against Notting Hill?! 👀

  9. Twisters

    TWISTERS | Official Trailer

    We'll be honest - we didn't have a sequel to the 1996 disaster movie Twister on our bingo card for 2024. And certainly not that it would be good.

    Twisters whipped up a storm with action-packed visuals and a fresh approach to the classic weather thriller. Daisy Edgar-Jones and Glen Powell lead a cast that brings real grit to this high-stakes adventure, taking audiences right into the heart of the action.

    The tornado scenes are intense, and there’s a mix of suspense and heartwarming moments that make it more than just a disaster film. Plus, it has a killer country music soundtrack.

    Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos are *obsessed* with their dogs 🥰

  10. The Fall Guy

    The Fall Guy | Official Trailer

    This action-comedy stars Ryan Gosling as Colt Seavers, a seasoned stuntman who returns to the film industry after a near-fatal accident.

    The plot thickens when the movie’s lead actor vanishes, compelling Colt to unravel the mystery while reigniting a romance with director Jody Moreno, played by Emily Blunt.

    The film is a perfect blend of high-octane action with humour and romance, and the chemistry between Gosling and Blunt is one of the best all year.

  11. Deadpool and Wolverine

    Deadpool & Wolverine | Official Trailer | In Theaters July 26

    At a time when superhero movies are in decline, and the MCU in particular is suffering a drought of hits, this was a welcome success for Disney.

    Deadpool 3 brings two fan favourites, Deadpool and Wolverine, together in a highly anticipated crossover. Ryan Reynolds is back with his witty, unfiltered Deadpool, teaming up (or clashing) with Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine.

    This Marvel entry also leans into multiverse themes, bringing back a whole host of returning heroes and villains, making it one of the biggest movies of the year.

    Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman reveal what it was really like filming Deadpool & Wolverine 👀

  12. One Life

    One Life – Official Trailer - Warner Bros. UK & Ireland

    One Life brought Sir Anthony Hopkins to the screen in the role of Sir Nicholas Winton, a real-life British humanitarian who saved hundreds of Jewish children from Nazi-occupied Czechoslovakia.

    Hopkins shines, bringing warmth and dignity to Winton’s quiet courage. Many called it a moving reminder of the extraordinary difference one person can make, with Hopkins delivering one of his most touching performances.

  13. Gladiator II

    Gladiator II | New Trailer (2024 Movie) - Paul Mescal, Pedro Pascal, Denzel Washington, Ridley Scott

    Another sequel we didn't think would ever happen, let alone be excellent.

    Gladiator II, directed by Ridley Scott, continues the saga of ancient Rome, focusing on Lucius Verus, portrayed by Paul Mescal. Lucius, the son of Lucilla (Connie Nielsen) and Russell Crowe's Maximus, returns to Rome after years in the wilderness.

    Captured by Roman forces led by General Marcus Acacius (Pedro Pascal), he is thrust into the gladiatorial arena. As he battles for survival, he encounters Macrinus (Denzel Washington), a former slave-turned-merchant, and faces the corrupt twin emperors Caracalla (Fred Hechinger) and Geta (Joseph Quinn).

    The film has all the epic battles, political intrigue, and vengeance that made the original so iconic.

    Pedro Pascal and Connie Nielsen tell all about what we can expect from Gladiator II!

  14. Dune: Part Two

    Dune: Part Two | Official Trailer

    Directed by Denis Villeneuve, Dune continues the epic saga of Paul Atreides (Timothée Chalamet) as he joins forces with Chani (Zendaya) and the Fremen to seek vengeance against those who destroyed his family.

    The film delves deeper into the political intrigue and mystical elements of Frank Herbert’s universe, offering a rich story that balances action with philosophical depth.

    Like the first movie, we loved its stunning visuals, compelling performances, and faithful adaptation of the original story.

    Austin Butler loves when Timothée Chalamet sends him memes ♥️

  15. Inside Out 2

    Inside Out 2 | Official Trailer

    Inside Out 2 is the delightful sequel to Pixar’s 2015 hit, continuing the journey inside Riley’s mind as she navigates her teenage years.

    The film introduces new emotions like Anxiety, voiced by Maya Hawke, alongside returning favourites such as Joy (Amy Poehler) and Sadness (Phyllis Smith).

    Visually stunning and emotionally resonant, it’s a must-watch for fans of the original and newcomers alike.

