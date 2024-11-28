Has Wicked 2 been filmed? Filming schedule revealed

By Alice Dear

Has Wicked 2 been filmed? Why is Wicked in two parts? What happens in Wicked 2? All the questions you're dying to know, answered.

Wicked Part 2 could not come soon enough after Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande's performances as Elphaba and Glinda in Part 1 of the musical movie enchant audiences across the world.

The first instalment of the story was released in November 2024, and the second will arrive in cinemas in November 2025, giving fans a whole year to wait to see how the story plays out, or (for those who know the musical well) to watch direction Jon Chu's take on the rest of the story.

With such a gap between Wicked Part 1 and 2, people have been questioning if Part 2 has even been filmed yet, or whether they filmed the sequel back-to-back with the cast and crew.

Here's everything you need to know about Wicked Part 2, including the filming schedule and what to expect from the sequel.

Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo star as Glinda and Elphaba in the film adaptation of Wicked. Picture: Alamy

Has Wicked 2 been filmed?

Yes, Wicked 2 has already been filmed! Wicked Part 1 and Wicked Part 2 were filmed at the same time.

Director Jon Chu, Cynthia Erivo and Ariana Grande started shooting the film in December 2022 and officially wrapped in January 2024.

The first instalment of the movie musical was released on November 22, and the second will follow on November 21, 2025, giving us almost exactly a year until we get to see Elphaba and Glinda back on the big screen.

When is Wicked 2 out?

Wicked Part 2 will be in cinemas on November 21, 2025. This means that fans of the musical and now the movie adaptation will have to wait almost an entire year to see songs like No Good Deed and For Good performed by Ariana and Cynthia.

Wicked Part 1 and Part 2 were filmed back-to-back from December 2022 to January 2024. Picture: Alamy

Why is Wicked in two parts?

The movie adaptation of the musical Wicked has been split into two parts simply because it was "impossible to wrestle the story of Wicked into a single film," director Jon Chu has previously explained.

Back in 2022, he explained the reason for breaking the film into two parts with a statement which read: "Here's what happened: as we prepared this production over the last year, it became increasingly clear that it would be impossible to wrestle the story of 'Wicked' into a single film without doing some real damage to it. As we tried to cut songs or trim characters, those decisions began to feel like fatal compromises to the source material that has entertained us all for so many years."

Jon Chu added: "So we decided to give ourselves a bigger canvas and make not just one 'Wicked' movie but TWO!!!! With more space, we can tell the story of 'Wicked' as it was meant to be told while bringing even more depth and surprise to the journeys of these beloved characters."

The director of Wicked said it was 'impossible' to fit the story into just one film. Picture: Alamy

What happens in Wicked 2?

Spoilers for the musical Wicked and Wicked (the movie) Part 1 and 2.

If we assume the Wicked Part 2 will reflect the storyline of the on-stage musical, we'll see a lot change for Elphaba and Glinda as they take separate paths in their lives.

In Act 2 of the musical, we return to Elphaba sometime later, where the Wizard and the people of Oz have branded her The Wicked Witch of the West. Meanwhile, Glinda have become the official spokesperson for the Wizard, who has given her the title of Glinda the Good.

Fiyero is appointment as Captain of the Guard (a role he has taken in a bid to find Elphaba) and becomes engaged to Glinda through a surprise announcement from Madame Morrible.

Meanwhile, Elphaba visits her sister, Nessarose, following the death of their father. Nessarose is now the Governor of Munchkinland and lives with Boq, who she has not allowed to leave her. Elphaba gives Nessa the ability to walk, which in turn causes Boq to reveal that (now she can walk) she can let him go, and he can confess his love to Glinda.

However, desperate not to lose him, Nessa performs a love spell incorrectly, causing his heart to shrink. To save his life, Elphaba turns him to tin, causing him to become the Tin Man.

Elphaba returns to the Emerald City to free the Wizard of Oz's monkey servants, however, when she comes face-to-face with him, he offers her the chance to work with him again. While tempted at first, she is disgusted when she finds Dillamond, now ompletely unable to speak.

While trying to escape, the guards of Oz, Glinda and Fiyero find Elphaba. Fiyero helps her escape, and chooses to go with her, leaving Glinda heartbroken. As Madame Morrible and the Wizard think of ways to find Elphaba, Glinda suggests spreading a rumour her sister, Nessa, is in trouble. However, instead of spreading a simply rumour, Madame Morrible conjures a house to fall on Nessa, ultimately killing her. And, yes, that is Dorothy's house.

Elphaba is distraught when she finds out what has happened to her sister, and she and Glinda begin to fight. In the scuffle, the guards capture Elphaba, but Fiyero holds Glinda hostage in order to free her. Elphaba escapes, but Fiyero is beaten and strung up in a cornfield. In order to save his life, Elphaba transforms him into the Scarecrow.

On finding out that Madame Morrible caused the death of Nessa, and learning that the search for Elphaba continues, Glinda finds her old friend to warn her of the plans. She finds Elphaba with Dorothy, who she convinces her to let go of. After making amends with one another, Elphaba is seemingly killed by Dorothy who throws water over her, leaving only her hat and the bottle of green elixir that belonged to her mother.

Glinda returns to the Emerald City where she confronts the Wizard, showing him the elixir, which confirms that he is Elphaba's biological father (having given her mother the elixir during their affair).

A distraught Wizard is then banished from Oz, while Glinda orders that Madame Morrible is arrested for murdering Nessa.

It is then revealed that Elphaba faked her own death, as Fiyero returns to the place of her 'death', and she emerges from a trapdoor. The pair walk off into the sunset to start their new life together, however, Elphaba is aware she can never see her friend, Glinda, ever again.