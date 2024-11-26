Wicked easter eggs revealed: Every hidden message you missed

Wicked easter eggs have been revealed. Picture: Alamy

By Hope Wilson

With fans eagerly awaiting the release of Wicked Part Two, we've spotted some secret easter eggs hidden in Part One which relate to the sequel and the 1939 The Wizard of Oz film.

Wicked starring Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo has stolen our hearts and made an incredible dent in the cinema box office following its release in November 2024.

The film adaptation of the hit musical stars A-lister performers including Ariana as Glinda, Cynthia as Elphaba, Jonathan Bailey as Fiyero and Ethan Slater as Boq.

A tale of friendship, love and deception, viewers are able to witness the story behind The Wizard of Oz, paired with songs such as Defying Gravity, Popular and The Wizard and I. While many of the cast's interviews have gone viral, lots of fans have been loving the new film, and noticing some sneaky easter eggs which relate to the 1939 film and Wicked Part Two.

Here are all of the Wicked easter eggs we've uncovered so far- warning spoilers ahead!

Wicked stars Ariana Grande and Cynthia Erivo. Picture: Alamy

Wicked easter eggs

The Black & White Universal Pictures Logo

Paying homage to The Wizard of Oz, Wicked opens with a black and white Universal Pictures logo, with the film then changing to colour just as the 1939 movie did.

The Rainbow Tulips

In another callback to The Wizard of Oz, the crew of Wicked planted nine million colourful tulips for the film. Speaking to Elle Decor, director Jon M. Chu said: "I need color — I want a rainbow", adding, "I said, ‘Let’s go find a tulip farmer'."

The rainbow tulips were planted in real life. Picture: Universal Pictures

The Magic Twisted Shoes

Nessarose's crystal slippers are presented in a ruby red box, showing the tie between Dorothy's ruby slippers in the 1939 film.

The heel also features a tornado design, once again hinting at Nessarose's future as the Wicked Witch of the East.

Boq’s Entrance

When viewers first meet Boq he is leaning over before standing straight to talk to Glinda. This is meant to foreshadow his fate in Wicked Part Two where he is turned into the Tin Man.

Boq and Nessarose are central characters to the Wicked story. Picture: Alamy

Nessarose’s Socks

In Wicked, Nessarose's striped socks can be seen throughout the film. These are similar to the kind of socks the Wicked Witch of the East wears when she is killed by Dorothy's house falling on her.

Madame Morrible’s Hair

Actress Michelle Yeoh's hair is a talking point in the film, with her locks being turned into striking swirls. Hair and makeup designer Frances Hannon revealed she created the elaborate hairstyle to represent Madame Morrible's ability to control the weather, looking like stormy clouds.

Madame Morrible's hair has been created in a specific way. Picture: Alamy

Ruby Slippers in 'Popular'

'Popular' is a stand-out moment in Wicked, however fans were also quick to notice the ruby slippers present in the scene. The shoes are even clicked three times, once again paying homage to the 1939 movie.

Fiyero’s Entrance

When fans meet Fiyero, Elphaba tells him to "Get stuffed", hinting at his fate in Wicked Part Two. Speaking about what is to come in the sequel, Jon Chu told the Radio Times: "We have little details that reference [what the characters will become in Part 2], even how they walk in for the first time, whether it's Fiyero leaning against the two poles, in a way of a reference that, if you know, you know. So there's things like that throughout."

Fiyero and Boq's fate is hinted at in Wicked Part One. Picture: Alamy

Glinda’s Hair In The Flashback

During one sweet scene Glinda's hair is is seen in two plaits, similar to the hairstyle worn by Dorothy in The Wizard of Oz.

Glinda’s 'Dancing Through Life' Costume

Donning a pink dress, Ariana's Glinda is meant to look like Billie Burke's rose coloured gown she wears in the original The Wizard of Oz movie.

Ariana Grande is wearing a pink costume similar to the 1939 dress Glinda wore. Picture: Alamy

Elphaba’s Bike Basket

When Elphaba rescues the lion cub, she puts the small animal in her bike basket, calling back to Dorothy's dog Toto being placed in a similar wicker basket in The Wizard of Oz.

Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel Cameo

The original Wicked Broadway actresses Kristin Chenoweth and Idina Menzel appear in the film during the 'One Short Day' scene in the Emerald City.